Joe Hawkins says Wales are planning for the best version of Ireland when the Guinness Six Nations resumes this week.

Ireland began the tournament with the two underwhelming performances in losing heavily away to France and squeezing past Italy at home.

But Andy Farrell’s side showed the ruthless edge that made them Six Nations champions in 2023 and 2024 by claiming a record 42-21 win over England at Allianz Stadium last weekend.

The victory kept alive Ireland’s title hopes and has made Welsh hopes of ending their three-year wait for a Six Nations win in Dublin on Friday night a whole lot harder.

“You can’t think what Ireland team’s going to turn up,” said Wales centre Hawkins.

“You’ve just got to prepare for the best performance they are going to put out, make sure we’re there to match it and hopefully get a win.

“The biggest focus for us going to Dublin is to take care of our own process and performance, then come the end of 80 minutes hopefully we’ll be on the right side of the result.

“But they’re coming off a big win at Twickenham and are going to be full of confidence.”

After suffering disastrous defeats to England and France, Wales were much improved against Scotland last weekend and led for most of the Cardiff clash.

They were five minutes from a morale-boosting victory before Scotland finally got their noses in front to inflict a 14th consecutive Six Nations defeat on Wales.

Hawkins said: “Self-belief was a big thing. It was something we had spoken about, and it does make a difference when you’re playing free with that confidence.

“Naturally you free up a little bit, you see space a little bit quicker than maybe you have done previously.

“A game like the Scotland game really drives that confidence of what we’re doing is paying off.

“We know we’re more than capable of competing with these teams and we’re not too far away.”

Ireland carried a real attacking threat against England, scoring five tries and often cutting them apart in midfield.

British and Irish Lions centre Bundee Aki has not featured in this Six Nations after being banned for verbally abusing match officials in January.

But Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has been a standout Ireland performer in his developing centre partnership with Garry Ringrose.

Hawkins said: “He’s playing well, I’ve played against him a couple times and you know what to expect.

“He’s not just a big man that wants to carry over the top of you.

“He’s got a nice offloading game and short passing game, so he can mix it up a bit as well.”