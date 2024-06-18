Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury

Wales have been dealt a major injury blow with flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of Saturday’s Test match against South Africa and the summer tour to Australia.

Morgan, who was Wales’ Rugby World Cup co-captain with Dewi Lake last year, missed this season’s Six Nations because of a knee injury.

But he now has a hamstring problem that he suffered during Ospreys’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat against Munster.

And the Welsh Rugby Union announced that Morgan has been released from the squad, meaning he misses the Springboks encounter and Tests in Australia on July 6 and 13.

James Botham, who was called up to the squad on Monday, starts at openside flanker in his place.

Lake, meanwhile, captains a side containing uncapped Cardiff Rugby scrum-half Ellis Bevan, who was born in the Midlands in Solihull.

Former Cardiff Met student Bevan played for Wales U20s in the U20 Six Nations in 2020 and has recently penned a new long-term deal with the capital club.

Another eye-catching selection is the return of British & Irish Lions international, Liam Williams. Williams, 33, who is named on the wing, makes his first appearance for Wales since Rugby World Cup 2023.

There are three possible debutants among the Wales replacements. Joining Eddie James and Jacob Beetham on the bench is the uncapped James Ratti who was called up to the squad this Tuesday morning.

Wales matchday 23 v South Africa: 15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff, 5 caps); 14. Liam Williams (Kubota Spears, 89 caps), 13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys, 38 caps), 12. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby, 11 caps), 11. Rio Dyer (Dragons, 19 caps); 10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets, 12 caps), 9. Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby, uncapped); 1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys, 30 caps), 2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys, 12 caps), 3. Henry Thomas (Scarlets, 4 caps), 4. Matthew Screech (Dragons, 1 cap), 5. Ben Carter (Dragons, 11 caps), 6. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets, 2 caps), 7. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby, 10 caps), 8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons, 48 caps).

Replacements:?16. Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby, 2 caps)?17. Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets, 2 caps)?18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby, 6 caps), 19. James Ratti (Ospreys, uncapped)?20. Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby, 3 caps),?21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, 76 caps)?22. Eddie James (Scarlets, uncapped)?23. Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Rugby, uncapped).