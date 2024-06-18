Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
International

Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury

By PA
Jac Morgan of Wales looks on during the Summer International match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wales have been dealt a major injury blow with flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of Saturday’s Test match against South Africa and the summer tour to Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan, who was Wales’ Rugby World Cup co-captain with Dewi Lake last year, missed this season’s Six Nations because of a knee injury.

But he now has a hamstring problem that he suffered during Ospreys’ United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat against Munster.

Video Spacer

Eddie Jones on South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments | RPTV

Eddie Jones speaks to Jim Hamilton about the reasons behind South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Watch on RugbyPass TV on June 18th

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Eddie Jones on South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments | RPTV

Eddie Jones speaks to Jim Hamilton about the reasons behind South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Watch on RugbyPass TV on June 18th

Coming soon

And the Welsh Rugby Union announced that Morgan has been released from the squad, meaning he misses the Springboks encounter and Tests in Australia on July 6 and 13.

James Botham, who was called up to the squad on Monday, starts at openside flanker in his place.

Lake, meanwhile, captains a side containing uncapped Cardiff Rugby scrum-half Ellis Bevan, who was born in the Midlands in Solihull.

Former Cardiff Met student Bevan played for Wales U20s in the U20 Six Nations in 2020 and has recently penned a new long-term deal with the capital club.

Another eye-catching selection is the return of British & Irish Lions international, Liam Williams. Williams, 33, who is named on the wing, makes his first appearance for Wales since Rugby World Cup 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are three possible debutants among the Wales replacements. Joining Eddie James and Jacob Beetham on the bench is the uncapped James Ratti who was called up to the squad this Tuesday morning.

Wales matchday 23 v South Africa: 15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff, 5 caps); 14. Liam Williams (Kubota Spears, 89 caps), 13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys, 38 caps), 12. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby, 11 caps), 11. Rio Dyer (Dragons, 19 caps); 10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets, 12 caps), 9. Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby, uncapped); 1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys, 30 caps), 2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys, 12 caps), 3. Henry Thomas (Scarlets, 4 caps), 4. Matthew Screech (Dragons, 1 cap), 5. Ben Carter (Dragons, 11 caps), 6. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets, 2 caps), 7. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby, 10 caps), 8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons, 48 caps).

Replacements:?16. Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby, 2 caps)?17. Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets, 2 caps)?18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby, 6 caps), 19. James Ratti (Ospreys, uncapped)?20. Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby, 3 caps),?21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, 76 caps)?22. Eddie James (Scarlets, uncapped)?23. Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Rugby, uncapped).

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

2

Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

3

Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

4

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

5

Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

6

Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

7

Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

8

Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Warriors will be rank outsiders in Pretoria but there are parallels with their title-winning vintage of 2015.

FEATURE

Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

The England full-back has competition in the form of George Furbank but will relish the competition for the No 15 shirt

FEATURE

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Three decades have passed since a European team won at the Auckland stronghold, but England are good enough to make it happen.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jacinda 37 minutes ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

My heart goes out to all his family and close friends. Such a shock to lose someone so young. Rest easy now.

5 Go to comments
b
bob 42 minutes ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Hopefully we see a cracker of a game. The intensity of the Bulls/Leinster game was frightening. But if Le Roux does not play the Bulls attack may be weakened. Whatever, a chance for another young player.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 51 minutes ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I dunno, the failure of England to get out of pool play at RWC2015 shows their true state in 2014 was perhaps the thrashing they got in the 3rd test at Hamilton, once the ABs found their feet. But there’s always room for optimism, new ABs coaching team, new combos in key positions, historically mixed efforts early in June series, no warm-up match, etc etc. Exciting times ahead for both teams.

280 Go to comments
J
Josh 1 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

CORRECTION, 1994 was not 20 years ago. When the All Blacks play England at Eden Park this year it will be *30 years *since they lost a test at Eden Park.

280 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 1 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Thanks Nick. When Borthwick chose Furbank over Steward for the biggest game of the tournament, it made a big statement. I’m not the guy I was at Leicester and I’m not Eddie Jones. I admire him immensely for making the call. There are a lot of talented backline players running round in the GP right now. It would be a shame to burn through a generation of talented ball players and runners with a game plan that didn’t utilise their talents.

280 Go to comments
S
Sean P 2 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

RIP fella 🙏

5 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 4 hours ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Bulls and Glasgow played their best games last week. It will be very difficult for both of them to get up and do it again. Have a feeling it will come down to who makes the least errors and who has the stamina is the last quarter

4 Go to comments
S
Simon 5 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

From what I’ve seen this year, Super Rugby is getting closer to sevens than a XV rugby. There is no doubting some of the skills on display but there is little structure to games and teams don’t seem to be well coached in the fundamentals of the game. The longer Super Rugby keeps going like this, the longer NZ and Australia will slip down as Test nations and are unlikely to be anywhere near contenders for future World Cups.

2 Go to comments
M
MattJH 6 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

I’ve got a feeling Peter Lakai may have to wait a bit longer.

26 Go to comments
L
Liam 6 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

At what point are people going to think hmmm, when these south african teams were in super rugby they were competitive with the kiwi teams…. But not often dominant. As soon as they move up north they are dominating the Euro teams. And yet super rugby is a powder puff competition, says the narrative. Maybe not.

17 Go to comments
M
MattJH 6 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

Tutu Vs Titi. Can’t wait!

2 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 6 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I think that will be close to the team, Nick. But I think he might start with Baxter. Throughout the 6 Nations he never started with both Marler and Cole. I think it’s to do with Felix Jones’s ‘Bok’ defence system. The thinking presumably being that they can hide one old fella at a time but not both. Marler on the bench with Stuart would be my guess.

280 Go to comments
M
MattJH 6 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

The experience will only be damaging if they drop bottom lip and kick stones. The Irish will be much better for the experience, and will be excited to come back in a few weeks time. Bulls ain’t the Boks though… It’s a whole other step up.

17 Go to comments
f
finn 6 hours ago
Chandler Cunningham-South handed first Test start as England name team to play Japan

This looks like the starting XV they’ll go with against the ABs. There’s a lot to be happy with about this England side, but a few of the selection calls are a little bit baffling to me. 1) the only argument I can see for picking Marcus ahead of Fin is that he has more experience, so why not give Fin a chance to gain experience against Japan? 2) why is Itoje playing? He doesn’t need game time, and isn’t likely to be needed for England to dominate upfront. I understand Borthwick is going to ignore the 2400 minute limit, but this just feels gratuitous. 3) Chandler Cunningham-South seems like he struggles to last 80 minutes, so I’m slightly surprised he’s been giving the starting shirt. With a 6:2 split there wouldn’t be an issue, but with a 5:3 split Borthwick will be praying that there aren’t any back row or second row injuries. The one other minor change I would have made is that I would have started Marler. Him being on the bench isn’t surprising, given Borthwick always wants to have one of his best scrummaging props (Marler & Cole) starting, and the other finishing the game, but in general I do just think its best to start with your best players. I am really happy that Rodd is being given a shot though - extremely underrated player.

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 7 hours ago
Chandler Cunningham-South handed first Test start as England name team to play Japan

I think Eddie is going to have egg on his face 👀 pretty handy team that

5 Go to comments
H
HOFer 7 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Oh dear. This English team will end up as mincemeat after Razor’s done with them. God save the English rugby team.

280 Go to comments
D
David 7 hours ago
Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

The Chiefs can plan for this game because the Blues, under Cotter, are very predictable. Conversely the Blues will have little idea what the Chiefs have planned. That, and the anticipation of a Jacobson or Finau special should keep the Blues from staying calm. Sadly the officials might have the biggest say.

3 Go to comments
C
Col683 8 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Wow! Definitely, destined for higher Honours as a player……reminiscent of AB Great, Ben Smith. Rest Easy Connor😔.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 8 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

So incredibly sad.

5 Go to comments
D
Damian 10 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Heard it all before. This is New Zealand, our paddock, our weather, our game. Even with multiple cards and a TMO on the sauce, no chance England.

280 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty' Jason Ryan labels All Blacks selection 'spicy'
Search