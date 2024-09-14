Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
29 - 41
FT
33 - 20
FT
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
LIVE
37'
Today
11:00
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Pacific Nations Cup

USA player ratings vs Fiji | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

By Philip Bendon
USA Rugby

Fiji stamped their ticket to the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup final with a dominant 22 – 3 victory over the USA Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Lawrence’s side showed plenty of endeavour as they, by and large, frustrated the Fijians with a relentless and physical defensive effort. This being said, the Eagles fell foul to a few moments of individual brilliance which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Here is how the USA fared in their loss at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium.

1. Jack Iscaro – 6
Mirroring the issues of his tighthead, Iscaro went backwards at a rate of knots at scrum time in the first half an hour conceding two penalties. Returning from a ten-minute injury substitution, the loosehead grew into the contest to put in a solid shift for the rest of the contest. Eventually his efforts would tell as the Eagles replaced the rest of the front row which saw them gain parity at scrum time.

2. Sean McNulty – 4
Brought into the starting line-up for his dynamic ball carrying, the hooker was industrious but fell foul to the slippery conditions with a few key handling errors. Defensively, McNulty was on song with 12 tackles during his 46 minutes on the park, which helped his team frustrate a dominant Fijian pack.

3. Paul Mullen – 3 
Blitzed at scrum time to a point where he was replaced in the 34th minute, having conceded three scrum penalties in what was a really difficult and disappointing performance for the Irish-born tighthead.

Fixture
Pacific Nations Cup
Fiji
22 - 3
Full-time
USA
All Stats and Data

4. Viliami Helu – 6
Removed from the action at half-time, the lock spent his time on the pitch getting blasted backwards at both set piece time and in the carry. Defensively, however, he got through some good work with 8 tackles whilst also ruling the skies with 7 line-out takes.

5. Jason Damm – 5
Pilfering the Fijian ball, the lock was a nuisance at the breakdown and was rewarded with 2 turnovers to go with his 12 tackles. Trucking along for the full eighty minutes, the lock did the hard yards for his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Paddy Ryan – 6
Relentless in his effort, Ryan carried hard, hit rucks and put in some bone-shuddering tackles with 1 truly dominant hit. With the ball in hand, he carried 6 times for 17 meters into a feverish Fijian defensive line.

7. Cory Daniel – 6.5
The USA’s go-to hard hitter had a strong outing once again, although he will be frustrated that he was blasted off the ball at the breakdown that led to the Fijian try. This moment aside, he was a workhorse with 16 tackles before trudging off the pitch with the tank firmly in the red.

Territory

9%
42%
12%
36%
Team Logo
Team Logo
48%
Territory
51%

8. Thomas Tu’avao – 7.5
Stamped his authority on proceedings with a clutch try-saving tackle early in the contest, Tu’avao picked up where Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz was his team’s go-to carrier with 8. On the other side of proceedings, he put in a whopping 19 tackles, including 1 dominant effort to assert himself as the top player in the Eagles pack today.

9. Ruben De Haas – 3
Struggled behind a pack that were getting blasted at scrum time and around the breakdown. He departed just before the half-time whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Chris Mattina – 5.5
Direct in his approach, Mattina took advantage of his first start of the campaign in the ten shirt with a composed performance in the face of adversity.

Opening account with an early penalty following a sustained attack by his team, Mattina generally took the opportunities that were presented to him.

11. Nate Augspurger – 7.5
Hustling and bustling, the skipper brought a top-notch work rate as he had it all to do against a surging Fijian attack. Cutting in on several occasions to shut down a handful of attacks by forcing the Fijian ball carriers into errors. In attack, he looked the most likely to cause the Fijians trouble with some exceptional half-breaks. Unfortunately, he rarely had the correct support, which saw these breaks fizzle out.

12. Tavite Lopeti – 7
Exceptionally strong in the carry, Lopeti had arguably his best showing of this year’s competition. Operating as a second distributor, the Seattle centre took the heat off flyhalf, Chris Mattina, in the face of a physical Fijian defence.

13. Dominic Besag – 5
Taking a high-risk, high-reward approach to defence, Besag, by and large, limited the Fijian’s ability to get wide with an ultra-aggressive press. When he did miss a first-up tackle, he scrambled well to cover the next phase and had a few integral try-saving interventions.

14. Conner Mooneyham – 3
Held down his flank defensively but was a complete non-factor in attack as he simply couldn’t get his hands on the ball.

Attack

175
Passes
103
127
Ball Carries
78
346m
Post Contact Metres
174m
5
Line Breaks
3

15. Toby Fricker – 7
Covered acres of space in the backfield with his wingers defending higher in the line, Fricker essentially shut down the Fijian kicking game. Coming into the line at key points, the former Ospreys fullback covered for his inside defenders, who were exposed out wide with their hard press, leaving them susceptible to short kicks and looping passes. One such moment saw him stop a certain Fijian try with a rib-tickling hit that stopped the Fijian from moving in its tracks.

Replacements
16. Kapeli Pifeleti – 7 
Made a massive impact when he came on both at scrum time and in open play, as he came within a marginally forward pass of breaking clear for a try.

17. Jake Turnbull – 3
Took over for ten minutes as an injury replacement for Jack Iscaro in the first half and spent his whole time defending as Fiji scored ten points in this period.

18. Pono Davis – 5
Took over from the struggling Mullen, and whilst he had his struggles, there is no doubt he was the better option to try and counter the impressive Fiji front row.

19. Gregory Peterson – 6.5
Joined the action at the start of the second half in a bid to bring some much-needed power to the set piece. Although Fiji maintained the upper hand at scrum time, the Eagles pack held for just enough time to clear their lines. In open play, the regular skipper was immense on both sides of the ball, with some big-time collisions.

20. Tesimoni Tonga’uiha – 4
Took over from Cory Daniel in the 60th minute, got through his work defensively, and played his part in a resurgent scrummaging effort.

21. Bryce Campbell – N/A
Came on with five minutes to play which didn’t give him enough time to impact the contest.

22. Rand Santos – N/A
Similar to Campbell as he came on with a few minutes to play without any noticeable interventions.

23. JP Smith – 6.5
Took over from De Haas towards the tail end of the first half and brought a calm demeanour to what had been a total firestorm at the breakdown and scrum in the first half. Overall, he upped the ante for his team, albeit he did seem to panic when his team were inches from the Fijian line by flinging a wide ball when close carries would’ve sufficed.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

2

Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

3

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

4

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

5

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

6

Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

7

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

8

Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

For those with longer memories than 2019, the Rassie Erasmus era is a time of vast plenty.

LONG READ

Why leading Harlequins could help Alex Dombrandt find favour with England again

The powerful No 8 ‘has a positive energy' and will 'really embrace' being made captain, believes former skipper Chris Robshaw.

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

Comments on RugbyPass

R
RW 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Seriously, that muppet is in charge?

41 Go to comments
M
MB 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

I agree 100%. In the past, I had only heard this idea from the Welsh media and fans: At the time, they were the only ones. I, too, love the Premiership, but English rugby is currently being mis-managed into oblivion. Who would want a piece of that?

13 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

A perfect rugby autumn Post the British and Irish league hijack attempt: URC threaten to sue Premiership rugby into poverty (it will not take much) NZ, ABs and Boks smash England in consecutive weekends. Bill Beu resigns and is sent to Saint Helena.

13 Go to comments
J
Jv 1 hour ago
Chasing the Sun 2 now available to watch on RugbyPass TV

I watched the first 4 episodes yesterday from SA. Today it doesn't work.....obviously some frantic emails yesterday.....I should've pushed through and done all 5 while it was working.

5 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
URC statement: British and Irish league speculation

they should add an English conference of 4 teams, but have promotion and relegation between the English conference and the premiership.


the premiership should be expanded to 12 teams, so that would be the bottom 6 teams currently, plus the top 6 championship sides.

3 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

England still have 10 top level teams, where SA only have 4

13 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

What we just go on last couple years now 😆 🤣..try 121 years of test matches with a 76.77% in wins ..compared to south Africa 63% ..head to head all blacks 63% to sprinkboks 37% ..u just making up the years to suit yourselves...

41 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yeah I was bro that why I deleted my comment..but u do know first series was 1937 ..next lost was 1949 ..12 years between drinks ..by the way u do know south Africa lost 6 tests in a row to the abs ..2015-18. ...one test the score was 57 nil

41 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

🧌

41 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Lost 3 in a row against the the Wallabies. My bad.


Lost 6 to SA between 1937 and 1948. @rooksies is wrong

41 Go to comments
S
SteveD 3 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Really?! More money in England?! Then why did three teams collapse? "Rugby Guru"? Oh of course - 'kiwi'. Explains it all. Shame. Keep trying.

13 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Tonga player ratings vs Canada | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

Impressed by the Coventry 10 Pellegrini. Must be worthy of a contract in a higher league.

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

More money in England than South Africa, simple as that. No long haul travel either.


Seems like a real culture clash though. English clubs sweat the assets, Celts look after the players much better. If Ireland join they'd need to remember that the national team pay the bills.

13 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

And yet we win and you lose......despite your persistent need to recruit mercenaries who are about as Irish as I am Chinese.

41 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Fear, no. Respect, definitely.

41 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

First class, gold plated, export quality bullshit. Bait. Incitement. Trolling.

Kolbe is the greatest player on earth. Etsebeth, Pieter-Stef, etc etc all world class.

When you've won a 1/4 final, come back and we might listen to you.

41 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

This comment has been made before. What’s the use of win ratios, and peaking between world cups and then never winning world cups?


Pretty likely it will be successful given who we’re playing this year. Which is another issue with win ratios. Scotland’s win ratio boosted by games against teams like US and Canada. SA against Portugal and Wales and teams like France who haven’t travelled to SA or NZ in sometime.


World rankings make much more sense because it factors who you beat relative to your own ranking.


In that regard SA has been the most dominant - 186 weeks at no. 1 to next best Ireland at 67 weeks.

41 Go to comments
C
CR 4 hours ago
Chasing the Sun 2 now available to watch on RugbyPass TV

Of all the world cups. 1995 and 2023 were by far the toughest. To beat France at home and then run into an England team out for revenge… top it off with a sprinkle of AB’s out for blood. Stuff of legend. Don’t forget we did it despite losing our best player Marx and our backup hooker in the first two minutes. With the whole wit Kant saga leading up to the game. Despite NZ having zero injuries and an extra day to prepare, with a run in over Argentina we still somehow managed. This team refuse to give up.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Tops

41 Go to comments
C
CR 4 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Maybe , 98-03 the wallabies were pretty dominant

41 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks legend’s son commits to Blues for 2025 Super Rugby campaign All Blacks legend’s son commits to Blues for 2025 Super Rugby campaign
Search