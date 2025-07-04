Zebre Parma sign Italy qualified fly-half Martin Roger Farias

Zebre Parma have confirmed the signing of Martin Roger Farias on a one-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 United Rugby Championship season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old fly-half joins from Rugby Viadana 1970 after a strong campaign in the Italian Serie A Elite, where he helped steer the Gialloneri to the final in Parma – a title decider they ultimately lost to Femi-CZ Rovigo.

Farias, who was among the MVP candidates for the season just gone, will link up at Zebre with Mirko Belloni – the player who took the award ahead of him – as part of Massimo Brunello’s backline options.

British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025. Download Now British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025.

A product of Argentine clubs Santiago Lawn Tennis and CASI, Farias made his name further north with Peñarol in Uruguay’s top division, where he finished as the league’s leading points scorer.

He later moved to Italy, first with Valsugana and then Viadana, where his game management and goal-kicking saw him emerge as one of the most consistent performers in the domestic league.

“Martin has chosen the Zebre project with conviction, putting it in front of important proposals that also came from France,” said Zebre Head of Rugby Operations George Biagi.

“Together with Da Re and Montemauri he guarantees us depth and solidity in the role, particularly important in a long and demanding season like that of the United Rugby Championship and the many commitments of our Azzurri. Martin at 28 years old brings experience, raises the quality level of our midfield and brings with him an excellent percentage on his foot, an element that can make the difference in point-to-point matches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The move also sees Farias link up with Massimo Brunello, the URC’s Coach of the Year, and a figure the Argentine-Italian is eager to work under.

“Zebre Parma represent a great opportunity to test myself on the most important European stages,” Farias said. “But above all to contribute concretely to the growth of a group that, already in the season just ended, has achieved great results.

“I will have the opportunity to work with a cutting-edge coach like Massimo Brunello, who offers an exciting style of play and, I believe, suited to my characteristics. It will be a great opportunity to build wonderful memories together with my new teammates.”