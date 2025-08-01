Leinster and Munster to lock horns at Croke Park once again
Leinster and Munster are set to lock horns once again at Croke Park, it has been confirmed.
The bitter rivals will return to the home of the GAA on Saturday, October 18 in Round 4 of the BKT United Rugby Championship.
The decision follows on from a sellout of the 82,000 capacity stadium in the same fixture last year.
With the development of the RDS set to continue for another season, Leinster will continue to play the majority of their home matches at the Aviva Stadium, but they’re still keen on hosting breakout matches at the giant stadium north of the Liffey, a venue that has proved popular with fans.
The Irish province hosted a number of big games in both the URC and Champions Cup at the famous venue and the trend looks to continue for at least another season.
Leo Cullen’s men will open the 2025/26 United Rugby Championship with back-to-back games in South Africa, starting against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town on Friday, 26 September, before facing the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria eight days later on Saturday, 4 October.
Their first home fixture comes against the Hollywoodbets Sharks at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 11 October, followed by Munster a week later.
Zebre Parma complete a three-match home run on Saturday, 25 October.
The Round 4 clash with Munster marks Leinster’s first return to Croke Park since their 32-7 URC Grand Final win over the Bulls in June.
After five rounds, the league pauses for Ireland’s Autumn Series against New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Africa, before Leinster resume with a Round 6 trip to Dragons RFC at Rodney Parade on Friday, 28 November.
The RDS is scheduled to reopen for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.
