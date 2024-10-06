'It’s an embarrassment, it’s a disaster... something fundamentally wrong'

Former Scotland captain John Barclay has lashed his former side Edinburgh when speaking on Premier Sports about the Scottish club’s 55-21 URC defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg, where they conceded no fewer than seven tries in the first half.

History was made as the Emirates Lions set a new league record for the biggest-ever half-time margin.

Remarkably, they led Edinburgh 48-0 at the break, producing some scintillating rugby as they ran in seven first half tries on the way to a 55-21 triumph.

“Edinburgh is a club with aspiration, ambition and great history and you are losing 48-0 at half-time. It’s an embarrassment, it’s a disaster.

“That, to me, points to something fundamentally wrong with the team. It feels like a big puzzle to fix. I think there are panic buttons being pressed everywhere at the moment. It will be a pretty bleak trip home and there will be some pretty honest conversations.

Points Flow Chart Lions win +34 Time in lead 79 Mins in lead 0 98% % Of Game In Lead 0% 53% Possession Last 10 min 47% 7 Points Last 10 min 0

“Edinburgh have been very well funded, they have got a good squad. That team sheet is full of internationals and that is not translating on to the pitch right now. They are in a pretty bad spell.”

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt remained defiant despite his frustration over a third straight defeat in the URC.

Everitt admitted: “No one prepares you for this,” adding that the team didn’t stick to the plan, especially in kick strategy. He emphasized that the poor first-half showing, with five transition tries from turnovers, contrasted with the improved second-half effort, where Edinburgh won 21-7.

“We need to stick to the plan,” he insisted. “There’s no panic button at this stage.”

Looking ahead to their next match against the Stormers, Everitt is optimistic, though he may have to adjust the squad due to injuries, including to hooker Ewan Ashman.

additional reporting RugbyPass