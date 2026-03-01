Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Today
12:00
Today
12:15
U20
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
13:15
U20
Today
14:00
Today
14:10
Today
21:35
Tomorrow
00:05
Tomorrow
02:35
Tomorrow
06:15
Tomorrow
08:10
Tomorrow
10:40
Tomorrow
13:45
U20
United Rugby Championship

Ulster's miserable run on Welsh soil continues

By PA
Tom Stewart of Ulster talks to his teammates after the United Rugby Championship match between Ospreys and Ulster at Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales. (Photo By Kian Abdullah/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ospreys dug in to close out a 21-10 win over Ulster, who were controversially denied a late try at Electric Brewery Field in Bridgend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Welsh side – looking to make it five URC games without defeat – had made a fast start, with Cormac Foley slipping in for the opening score after just three minutes following a line-out and Jack Walsh sending over the conversion. Ulster, though, soon mounted a fightback to turn the match around with two quick tries of their own.

First, a kick into the corner from Nathan Doak found Zac Ward, who dived over for an instant response in the ninth minute and Tom Stewart then went over off the back of a rolling maul. Doak, though, again failed to land the extras leaving Ulster with a slender 10-7 lead to take into half-time.

VIDEO

The early part of the second half proved a scrappy affair, with both sides giving away possession, and Ospreys fly-half Jack Walsh was sent off for a head injury assessment amid a flurry of replacements.

Ospreys eventually found another gear to mount a sustained period of possession, which saw James Ratti go over off the back of the pack in the 68th minute and Walsh added the extras to put the home side ahead by four.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Ospreys
21 - 10
Full-time
Ulster
All Stats and Data

Ulster thought they had gone back in front at 15-14 with six minutes left when Angus Bell dived over through a sea of bodies on the line. However, a lengthy review by the TMO eventually resulted in a yellow card for Marcus Rea, who was deemed to have made a dangerous clearout with his shoulder to Owen Watkin’s head while he was on the ground.

Ospreys made their player advantage count when Daniel Kasende snatched another try after Mike Lowry had failed to gather a bouncing ball as he retreated backwards, the score eventually standing following another TMO check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Stuart Hogg 'erased' from honours list by order of the King

14
2

Coup completed as Saracens sign Bath fan favourite Alfie Barbeary

25
3

Rassie Erasmus heavily implies England winning streak was padded

17
4

Rennie on the South Africa tour: 'Some people might think it's daunting'

16
5

New Zealand Rugby explain what 'tipped' the All Blacks race in Rennie's favour

4
6

The in-depth Sam Cane verdict on Dave Rennie's All Blacks appointment

3
7

Dave Rennie addresses Ardie Savea and the All Blacks captaincy

4
8

Faf de Klerk transfer saga nears completion with deal almost signed

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

LONG READ

'We practised every day': Inside the rise of Italian rugby's history-chasers

The Azzurri are targeting a first ever win over England on Saturday, but the growth of this talented crop was kindled long ago.

3

Comments on RugbyPass

b
benny_pea 3 minutes ago
'He's the best... the only one who comes close to him is Cheslin Kolbe'

Excellent point, he’s lacking slightly defensively

4 Go to comments
D
DP 5 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg 'erased' from honours list by order of the King

lol

14 Go to comments
N
NB 10 minutes ago
'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

Has to wait til later and Ire-Wales.😉

161 Go to comments
A
AD 27 minutes ago
The gamble England simply had to take – Andy Goode

Tom Curry needs some months of rest and Maro Itoje should have been dropped even if the headlines would’ve been particularly unwelcome.

1 Go to comments
J
Johan 30 minutes ago
Saffa schools' star Josh Neill: 'End goal' is to become Ireland international

As long as we can agree they are as you say ‘some of their own pro’s making a living’ and not proud Irish, Scots etc representing their country…

51 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 40 minutes ago
Andy Farrell directly addresses Saracens rumours

So now the wc doesn’t matter, fair enough I guess but you were singing a different tune in Paris. For a short while anyway…

Pretty clear faz sees things differently and wants his dosh lined up now! The question is this: should they pay or does he go now? But if he stays there could be trouble…



...

19 Go to comments
J
John Breslin 46 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg 'erased' from honours list by order of the King

It's next level! Even if 20% of it's true, insane to read lol

14 Go to comments
J
John Breslin 47 minutes ago
Ben Kay: ‘There is no worse duo to watch England getting thrashed with than Ronan O’Gara and Peter O’Mahony’

Oh, Ed!!!!

That's what I've been doing wrong all these years. I thought we all had to do the reverse lunges for them?!



...

5 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 48 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg 'erased' from honours list by order of the King

Googles: Reddit+stuart+h….

14 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 49 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'We're going to be a brilliant team over the next couple of years'

There needs to be some work done on this English teams narrative in the media.

Take a few pointers from other teams.



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 51 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'We're going to be a brilliant team over the next couple of years'

I’m going to be brilliant in the future too. But not yet. Not yet.

4 Go to comments
J
John Breslin 51 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg 'erased' from honours list by order of the King

Oh that's good!

He used to have Reddit subs dedicated to his off the field antics. Some of the maddest stuff I've ever read



...

14 Go to comments
J
John Breslin 54 minutes ago
Irish camp joins Dupont vs Gibson-Park debate ahead of milestone

Fish fingers cooked over a wheelbarrow.

I'm here to keep Irish stereotypes alive and kicking



...

56 Go to comments
J
John Breslin 56 minutes ago
Andy Farrell directly addresses Saracens rumours

I do agree that his 24/7 winner mentality would be tough to get along with.

He'd probably be tough to live with



...

19 Go to comments
J
John Breslin 58 minutes ago
Andy Farrell directly addresses Saracens rumours

Or maybe he just doesn't obsess over 4 year cycles and world cups. Correctly.

His working life is secure for the next 20 months so no need for retirement planning just yet.



...

19 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Jamie George: 'We're going to be a brilliant team over the next couple of years'

With an average age of about 28 .. you’d hope that this team would be hitting its straps (before it reaches pension age!!)

4 Go to comments
R
RK 1 hour ago
'He's the best... the only one who comes close to him is Cheslin Kolbe'

LBB better than Cheslin Kolbe is a stretch, great player though.

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

Still I’d be p1ssed if I was razor.

I’m pretty sure one of his parting shots would have been - “let me pick players abroad”.



...

161 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Irish camp joins Dupont vs Gibson-Park debate ahead of milestone

🥺

56 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

Yes I agree. I said it at the time of Razors appointment that the deviation from the succession approach of the Henry/Hansen/Foster era resulted in a rip and replace of the AB culture.

Which, arguably, was what made them the most winning team in sport.



...

161 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT