Ulster statement: The trialling of Ireland Olympian Zac Ward

Recent Ireland Olympic sevens pick Zac Ward has been given the opportunity to prove himself in the XVs game with Richie Murphy’s Ulster. The forward enjoyed a productive season with his country on the HSBC SVNS circuit and was then involved in a sixth-place finish at the Paris Games.

A son of legendary Ulster back-rower Andy, the New Zealander who was capped at Test level in the late 1990s by the-then Ireland boss Warren Gatland, Ward was named players’ player of the year by his Irish teammates for the 2023/24 season.

With the 2024/25 sevens campaign not set to start until the end of November in Dubai, followed a week later by a second leg in Cape Town, Ulster have offered Ward a trial that he has snapped up.

A statement read: “Ulster have confirmed that Ireland sevens international Zac Ward will join the province’s senior men’s squad for an extended trial until the autumn international window.

“Ward played an important role in the Ireland men’s sevens team’s success in recent season, culminating in a sixth-place finish at the Olympic Games in Paris.

“The 25-year-old Ballynahinch forward put in a number of strong performances during the tournament at the Stade de France, scoring tries against Fiji, the USA, New Zealand, and Japan. In recognition of his impressive displays over the past season, Ward was honoured as the TritonLake men’s sevens players’ player of the year at the Rugby Players Ireland awards in May.”

Bryn Cunningham, Ulster’s head of rugby operations and recruitment, said: “It’s great to be welcoming Zac into the squad as we ramp up preparations for the new season.

“Zac is coming off the back of a successful period playing with the national sevens set-up, and we feel this is a good opportunity for him to bring his skills and qualities into the group in the weeks ahead.”