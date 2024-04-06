Zac Ward: 'Ah, man, he’s the GOAT; I’ve said it from day one'

It sounds like the great Brian O’Driscoll has some competition regarding his legendary Ireland rugby status. Terry Kennedy is another maestro with quite a reputation, even picking up the World Rugby sevens player of the year award for 2022 at a swanky function in Monaco.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, he added to his legend, opening his box of tricks to score a hat-trick and edge Ireland into the semi-finals at the Hong Kong 7s. He needed just two minutes of a lung-bursting, energy-sapping battle with the USA to initially unleash his talent, racing in to put his team five points up.

Next, he put his team back into a 19-12 lead in the second half with a delicious kick through the American cover which he enthusiastically latched onto when winning the ensuing sprint to dive on the ball as it bobbled over the line.

That looked to be that. However, the USA levelled and after the crowd was entertained by Zombie playing over the PA system during the break, the knockout game required two and a half minutes of extra time before Kennedy unleashed greatness once more, executing another kick and chase to perfection – this time into an adoring South Stand who revelled in the Dubliner’s brilliance.

“Ah, man, he’s the GOAT,” beamed Zac Ward to RugbyPass at the edge of the stadium tunnel while man of the moment Kennedy was working his way through a heap of selfie and autograph requests from overjoyed fans.

FAN CLUB: Terry Kennedy was a hero in demand after his extra-time winner sent Ireland to the Hong Kong semi-finals with a 24-19 victory over USA ???? #HK7s #HSBCSVNS @SVNSSeries @OfficialHK7s @Ireland7s #IrishRugby Catch all the action live on RugbyPass TV… pic.twitter.com/jmLf6OaFAm — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 6, 2024

“I’ve said it from day one he is the GOAT, the best player I have ever played with. So I am just thankful he is on our team and not on the other team. He practices, it’s not flukey. He practices them all the time, so it just shows that practice makes perfect.”

Ward was no slouch when it came to Kennedy’s support cast. He scored the try that gave Ireland a 12-7 first-half lead and his vigilance was needed with the Americans threatening at 19-all and the game entering its final minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, he crucially bundled the probing Madison Hughes into touch and then caught the resulting lineout to give Ireland one last chance to try and win it in normal time.

That attack came to nothing, but Ward winning his share of the smaller battles fed into the bigger picture, eventually tipping a frantic seven-try classic Ireland’s way.

“Definitely, that is what we are all about. Small things lead to the big things. Hopefully, we can carry that on in the semi-final and final.

“It was exhausting, trust me. The humidity just gets to everybody so as long as we can keep the ball and put teams through phases, they are probably hurting a bit more than we are. So that’s the game plan anyway.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kennedy was the South Stand’s extra-time hero, Ward himself scored at that end of the ground in the first half. “It was class. The energy and the buzz you get running towards that South Stand, you can’t compare it to anything, it’s unbelievable.”

Wining in extra time wasn’t new to Ireland, but there was no better place than Hong Kong to go that bit extra. “It’s massive. Hong Kong is one of our favourite events, so we’ll keep feeding off the buzz and keep going.

“We have won (in extra time) once or twice, we know how to sometimes get it done. Hopefully, we don’t have to go to extra time anymore.”

Ireland lost a seventh-place play-off to the USA last year in Hong Kong. Revenge has now been taken for that, and the next quest is to get one back on France as it was in Los Angeles last month when the French beat the Irish 26-24 in a cracker-jack semi-final.

“It’s put the feet up and enjoy, get a feed, go to bed and get ready for Sunday,” said Ward ahead of the semi-final that will have a 13:40 local time kick-off (6:40 Irish time) live on RugbyPass TV.

It’s the latest development in an exciting year for the Ward family. Zac’s younger brother Bryn has been a regular with the Ireland U20s, cheered on by their famous father Andy, the New Zealander who was a 1999 Heineken Cup winner with Ulster who was capped in the Irish back row around that same time by Warren Gatland.

“Definitely, the brother is flying with the 20s at the minute. The two of us bounce off each other really well,” said Ward, adding he isn’t short of support in the Far East this weekend. “I have a few friends. And Ethan McElroy, his dad is out here so it’s nice to have someone from home out supporting.”

Click here to follow all the action live from Hong Kong on RugbyPass TV