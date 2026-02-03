Ulster raid Irish rivals for scrum-half Matthew Devine

Devine is familiar with the Ulster’s coaching staff, having played a key role in Richie Murphy’s Irish U20 team who won the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam and having worked with Mark Sexton during his stint with the Western province.

“I’m delighted to sign with Ulster Rugby and can’t wait to make the move up North,” Devine said.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to join a team who are making great strides forward and playing some of the most exciting, attacking rugby in the URC.

“Having worked with the coaching staff before with the U20s, I have a great relationship with them, and I feel their style suits my game. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the Ulster supporters!”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, added: “We are very pleased to reach an agreement with Matty and look forward to welcoming him into the squad next season.

“We feel we have secured one of the most talented young scrum-halves in Ireland, who has a strong desire to kick on in his career and develop with his high potential.

“He will add strong competition to our scrum half positions moving forward.”