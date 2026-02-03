Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Today
09:00
United Rugby Championship

Ulster raid Irish rivals for scrum-half Matthew Devine

Galway , Ireland - 27 December 2025; Matthew Devine of Connacht before the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Ulster at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine on a one-year deal for the 2026/27 season.

The 23-year-old came through Connacht’s academy and has made 26 appearances for the province, scoring nine tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devine is familiar with the Ulster’s coaching staff, having played a key role in Richie Murphy’s Irish U20 team who won the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam and having worked with Mark Sexton during his stint with the Western province.

VIDEO

“I’m delighted to sign with Ulster Rugby and can’t wait to make the move up North,” Devine said.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to join a team who are making great strides forward and playing some of the most exciting, attacking rugby in the URC.

“Having worked with the coaching staff before with the U20s, I have a great relationship with them, and I feel their style suits my game. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the Ulster supporters!”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, added: “We are very pleased to reach an agreement with Matty and look forward to welcoming him into the squad next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We feel we have secured one of the most talented young scrum-halves in Ireland, who has a strong desire to kick on in his career and develop with his high potential.

“He will add strong competition to our scrum half positions moving forward.”

Related

Bold Prendergast call as much-changed Ireland team head to Paris

Cian Prendergast will make his Guinness Six Nations debut and start alongside his brother, Sam, for the first time in Test rugby after Andy Farrell handed him the No.6 jersey for Thursday night's championship opener against France in Paris.

Read Now

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

3
2

Wales player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
4

Italy player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
5

Fissler Confidential: Tigers braced for Billy Searle tug-of-war

6

Ireland set to drop to four-year low in World Rankings

5
7

Shaun Edwards calls France's dominance over Ireland 'very, very unusual'

11
8

Springbok's brother named in 35-man USA Eagles training squad

1

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

279
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

9
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Gtr33 9 minutes ago
Jorja Miller scores birthday double as NZ book spot in SVNS Perth decider

Where can we watch the final

1 Go to comments
N
NW 20 minutes ago
Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

It the same after every Lions tour. Ireland had more players on tour in Australia so they are the ones that suffer the most. The Lions is a concept that is disastrous for National Rugby in the professional era as players get injured, tired and their season prep is completely disrupted.

It is notable that the players who weren’t on tour looked the better players on the team.



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Another click bait type headline.

3 Go to comments
S
Schalk Van Schalkwyk 36 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

It’s because they can’t shout the referee onto their side anymore

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I was slightly disappointed with England’s play today. They started well, got control of the game and then lost momentum after about 30 mins.

Stats were pretty poor, defence was average and whilst they played well for the first 30 mins, they lost momentum for large parts of that game.



...

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 48 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I don’t think I have ever seen a player with such an innate ability to be in the right place at the right time as Pollock.

His ability to read games and be in the right place at the right time is a unique gift.



...

16 Go to comments
D
DP 49 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

🤣

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 51 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Fiji would easily take Wales by a good 20-30 points. They are a much better team than you sare giving them credit for.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 53 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Not really, IRE & SCO will be harder to beat at HOME and ITA is a banana skin waiting to happen, if you send a rotated side there (most will) they have the ability to do what they did yesterday and are getting better each cycle.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I was out with friends last night (one of them is a devoted SCO fan) and I asked them if they thought Townsend should go, which they said no and didn’t understand the media frenzy.

I then said, he’s taken you as far as he can, underwhelms on the big stage and this will be the last chance with the change of player qualification in a while and after digesting it, they also then agreed that Franco Smith might be the right solution.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That would be a pretty cool lifetime memory.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the IRE line up will be very different from what they initially planned. He needs a good performance from that team to get them back on track.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That win will give them a huge boost in confidence but a little bit more composure in their play and they would have made that a much more comfortable finish.

They finally have the fitness for the full 80 mins and as for that scrum, they took Scotland apart.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

He used to be incredibly quick but it was his change of pace and how quickly he could turn, whilst running flat out which kept defenders guessing and he also had a pretty good chip kicking game.

He may be as fast in a straight line but be doesn’t have that jinking run or the same noticable change in direction. There is less deception about his play and whilst he appears more robust (used to go down with injuries all the time at Gloucester), there isn’t the same excitement around his plays.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was always going to be a tough game for Wales but I actually thought they had quite a lot to build on from the 2nd half.

It’s going to take a while to rebuild but I think they have the foundations for a decent front 5, that was the perfect game for Reffell when he returns and they should be competitive, whilst you rebuild the backs.



...

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It’s strange - once you contemplate leaving it acquires a momentum of its own! We’ve heard the Red Bull rumours and now it’s happening by itself!

279 Go to comments
B
BC1812 1 hour ago
With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

There were batsmen/wicketkeepers before Gilchrist but he did change the mould a bit with his attacking intent.

I think the Red Roses are stacked with wing potential but as yet unproven at international level, Millie David is rapid and has surprising strength. We also need some more proven options at scrum half, I think a potential Lions spot will be Mo Hunt’s well deserved swansong. I enjoy watching the PWR to assess the potential candidates in every position.



...

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Funnily enough I spent a few hours at a meeting last week talking to a mate whose peak golfing experience was playing the 17th at Sawgrass, two holes ahead of Rory. He went in the water with his first, but holed in two on the retry!

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Jamie is really a centre who can play full-back. He is good at both, but right now Ire priority is a second palymaker to take some birden off the 10. If Keenan and Hansen were available you wd see an immediate uplift in performance.

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That has suddenly become a much more critical game!

279 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT