U20 World Cup-winning coach Martin Haag returns to rugby

Former England U20 head coach Martin Haag has returned to full-time rugby after several years working in consultancy roles, in rugby and business, as Hartpury’s Head of Performance.

Haag, who was capped twice by England in 1997 and was a mainstay of the great Bath team of the 1980s and 90s, has an outstanding CV, and it’s a mystery as to why it has taken so long for an organisation to snap him up.

In tandem with Richard Hill, Haag coached the Bristol side that finished third in the Premiership, and he has also had spells at Bath and Rouen, again with Hill, and Nottingham in the Championship.

Haag did a great job with the Green & Whites and was rewarded with the England U20 head coach job, leading the team to victory on home soil in Manchester in 2016.

Dean Ryan’s arrival at the RFU, however, led to a big coaching clearout and, since then, opportunities to get back into the game have been few and far between, although Haag has made an impact as a coaching consultant with the Scotland and USA women’s teams in recent years.

As Head of Performance Rugby, Haag will be responsible for the coaching, performance, and development of players within all aspects of Hartpury’s rugby structure. This includes Championship outfit Hartpury RFC and the men’s BUCS Super Rugby team, and the ACE programme.

Commenting on his appointment, Haag said: “I’m honoured to join Hartpury and look forward to continuing the incredible legacy built by those who came before me. Hartpury University and College has a long-standing reputation for excellence in rugby. I look forward to working with talented players and staff across the programmes to create an environment where everyone can perform at their best and reach their full potential.”

