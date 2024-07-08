Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Wednesday
13:00
Thursday
22:00
World Rugby U20 Championship

U20: Les Bleuets face double challenge to retain title

By Willy Billiard
STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 04: Nathan Bollengier of France U20 during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 match between France and New Zealand at Danie Craven Stadium on July 04, 2024 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Confronted with a strong Wales side and potentially disastrous weather conditions, France U20 face a double challenge in their third and final Pool A match on Tuesday, July 9, as they aim to defend their title in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The format of the competition makes the stakes clear: three pool matches to qualify for the semi-finals. However, with New Zealand and Wales in the same pool, France could play just one pool match, which they won 49-12 against Spain in their opener on June 29. Their next game was a round of 16 affair, where they narrowly lost to New Zealand by one point (26-27). As a result, the match against Wales will serve as a quarter-final, with hopes of finishing as runners-up.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
France U20
10:30
9 Jul 24
Wales U20
All Stats and Data

“Our target is a quarter-final,” says captain Hugo Reus, who has taken out his calculator to analyze his team’s chances. “If we’re going to qualify, we need to get a bonus point and a lead of more than ten points. The stage is set.

Video Spacer

Boks boss Rassie Erasmus looks ahead to Durban Test

Video Spacer

Boks boss Rassie Erasmus looks ahead to Durban Test

“First, we need to build on the win and then get the bonus point to be sure of a place in the semi-finals. There’s no need to motivate the boys.”

Six contenders for a place

Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Australia, Wales and France will all be battling it out for second place. In other words, the competition is fierce. France and Australia are in with a chance on six points, just behind Wales on seven. The others are still in the hunt.

“For us, the five points from a bonus win, given that we already have six points, would put us in a very good position,” says coach Sébastien Calvet. “We have to go out and get that bonus win.”

World Rugby U20 Championship

Pool A
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
New Zealand U20
2
2
0
0
10
2
Wales U20
2
1
1
0
7
3
France U20
2
1
1
0
6
4
Spain U20
2
0
2
0
0
Pool B
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland U20
2
2
0
0
9
2
Australia U20
2
1
1
0
6
3
Italy U20
2
1
1
0
4
4
Georgia U20
2
0
2
0
1
Pool C
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
England U20
2
2
0
0
10
2
Argentina U20
2
1
1
0
5
3
South Africa U20
2
1
1
0
5
4
Fiji U20
2
0
2
0
0

To do so, he will be relying on a 6-2 bench, which underwent some changes on Monday July 8. Winger Nathan Bollengier has been replaced by Maxence Biasotto, who can play as a centre, winger or fullback, while Axel Desperes takes his place on the bench. The utility back – he can play at 10, centre or fullback – Desperes will provide the power to finish off moves.

Wales’ big performance

After a comprehensive 45-12 win over Wales on the penultimate day of the U20 Six Nations Tournament, France are expecting a completely different side, with the devastating Morgan Morse at No.8 and the dangerous Louie Hennessy in the centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have all their strengths in place. They must have prepared really well and gained confidence against the Blacks; that changes a team,” says Calvet.

After a remarkable start to the competition with a 34-41 defeat in front of the Junior All Blacks, followed by a 31-10 win over Spain, the Welsh are on the verge of a major upset in a championship where they have finished between seventh and sixth for the past decade.

“They are now within touching distance of qualifying. They’re in the best position in our group to do it, because they’re the best runners-up. If they get a bonus win, they will qualify as best runners-up,” the coach continued.

Head-to-Head

Last 3 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
0
Average Points scored
52
16
First try wins
100%
Home team wins
67%

Advantage for France, but…

In last year’s U20 championship, France overcame the loss of hooker Barnabé Massa, who was red carded for dangerous play, to win comfortably. Including the U20 Six Nations, France have won their last five matches by an average of 48 points. It is 10 years since France lost to Wales in the U20 Championship: 13-3 in North Harbour, New Zealand, in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s a different team we’ll be facing, something we keep telling our players,” warns Calvet. “They will have an extra soul. They’re fit, they’re confident and they play quality rugby. What lies ahead is far from easy.

“We can’t rest on our Six Nations laurels. Something has happened to their momentum. They’re efficient in what they produce, and they’ve got key players like 8 and 12. We’ve got a big, big challenge ahead of us. We’ll have to put in a solid performance to win this quarter-final.”

Another factor to consider is the weather, which is expected to be disastrous. “The challenge is exciting because the weather is going to be tough. The weather is very bad and it’s going to be very bad. It’s going to be windy and it’s going to be raining for sure. That takes away the possibility of scoring four tries.”

And yet that’s what was at stake. The Bleuets, three-time world champions, have no desire to die in the rain.

Related

Four talking points after World Rugby U20 Championship match day two

There were thrilling finishes, loads of excellent tries and even the novelty of needing a review to judge whether the final kick of a match had curled inside the posts.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

3

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

4

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

5

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

6

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

7

Number one settled while Wales drop to lowest ever world ranking

8

Fissler Confidential: Deal lined up for Willis as Bok eyes Prem move

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

However you dress it up, an improving England missed a gilt-edged chance to register a first win on New Zealand soil for 21 years

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

Comments on RugbyPass

U
Utiku Old Boy 13 minutes ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

Would like to see Ratima start with Christie on the bench if the occasion is too much for Ratima. That said, Ratima has shown plenty of mettle and would seem well able to cope with test match rugby. His combination with DMac is a huge plus and he has the knack for running support lines that carves up the middle and opens up scoring opportunities. It will be interesting to see what measures the ABs have implemented to counter the rush and dominate the ruck area. Lots of improvements could come out of both camps.

8 Go to comments
D
Dan 30 minutes ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Completely dirty play worthy of at least a yellow card. Of course, would never happen as Boks can't win a match without referee incompetence - so Whitehouse and Pearce let them off. Not sure why World Rugby doesn’t step in and get some officials who aren’t completely inept. But they would have to do their job for that to happen

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 56 minutes ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

“A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, *but is not limited to,* tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.” This is just about player safety and we know that Casey was knocked out and therefore suffered brain injury. Snyman comes through (probably off-side but that’s not the issue here) and with his left hand hits Casey’s left hand in and attempt to make Casey spill the ball. (He succeeds as in the ball goes to ground but Ireland regather). The ball is gone. Snyman now widens his arms (the ball is now gone) and closes them on Casey to grasp him. He now runs Casey backwards three steps (he knows the ball is not there) which builds momentum then Snyman throws his weight on top of Casey ensuring they will hit the ground hard. Snyman pushes through Caseys upper body hard ensuring maximum impact when the ground is hit. The result is that Casey’s body is whipped down and his loose head smacks hard off the ground knocking him out. Snyman pushes through again so much that his head is pushing down on the inconcious head of Casey. This is not a rugby incident. This is dangerous play, a dangerous cheap shot in fact. This is not about being hard or soft. This is about rugby players not having their later lives ruined by brain degenation and disease. That’s why the law is there. The referee and TMO should enforce it. (Now I will speculate. This looks like a Rassie ‘any chance you can get away with it get hit/hurt that little guy’ instruction.)

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

If I was on the welsh rugby board - I’d be asking: should we not be targeting the 6N ahead of the 2027 World Cup? It’s something Wales has done successfully in the past and, I’d argue, Gatland should be aiming to achieve before the World Cup. Or else Gatland has himself nothing but a cushy job until the end of the World Cup - which is nice for him.

6 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

There’s an awful lot of what England must do and what went wrong on here There’s a lot that the ABs need to do too I see Brian Moore losing it over scrums

8 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

FB is notorious for lowering kick stats so no need to get too hung up on that one. As for the blitz, England will absolutely double down and the only options to counter are punch through in the carry, grubbers or chip kick precision over the top and play the odds on collecting. At least a few well positioned kicks will make the defence think twice and might just be enough to take an edge off their speed. In many ways the performance and indeed the result, will give England a serious confidence boost going into the final game. There is a degree of pressure here on razor and the ABs but if there’s one team you’d back at Eden Park…

81 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

Our bench strategy was dodgy. Took off players still playing well and replaced them unnecessarily with lesser players that killed our tempo namely, Chandler, Mitchell, Smith. This cost us the world cup semi final when we could have kept our starting props on. There is of course merit to bringing on fresh blood at 55 but that assumes the players coming off the bench are nearly as good. In key positions for England, they are not. Fin Baxter managed to play for nearly the entire match, surely Chandler and Mitchell could do another few mins and I don't ever see the point of subbing your fly half unless you're losing badly or the game is in the bag. Marcus should stay on. Fin Smith is a great kid who may be an England legend one day but at the moment, he's not making any impact.

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

On the topic of scrums - England’s front row is nothing special. I’d like to see some new fresh faces emerging sooner rather than later. As the no.5 team in the world, England is only really capable of building to another WC campaign in 2027. And maybe a 6 Nations shot next year or so (although you can’t see this England team consistently beating Ireland or France) - so I’m not sure why we’re (I’m) not seeing any new talent in the tight five worth writing home about. The old guard is well Past or approaching past their prime. Which is why a messy NZ still pipped them to the post. The fact that England is clearly unearthing some excellent loose forwards - they’re going to be hamstrung by this old tight five as time goes by. We’ve got some fancy looking bits and bobs on an old engine.

8 Go to comments
S
SplinterBum 3 hours ago
What the 'Cry Boks' say about the modern South African male

It’s a *Mofstok. Also, please would you explain what doos means, because you write around all 8 corners of that box mate. The views expressed in this piece is better fit for the halls of an American university trying to find itself and show you ran around with a stick.

23 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
LNR issue statement in wake of 'unacceptable' Melvyn Jaminet clip

In the video Jaminet can be heard saying: “I swear, the first Arab I see on the street… I will headbutt him… I will headbutt him… I say: I will headbutt him… Headbutt, I will…” Well done to the FFR for acting promptly on this. No BS excuses, no second chances: Jaminet should never play rugby for France again. There needs to be seen serious and unwavering consequences for racism in sport.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

I wonder if we’ll see NZ campaign for the end of the blitz? I’m half joking… And I wonder, if we did, if Billy “The Boar” Beaumont would oblige given that it works so well for England. I doubt it.

81 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

How _South Africa’s_ blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill You’re welcome.

81 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

I wonder about Robertson sometimes. I see today he’s in the press complaining about the tempo of the game and how England slowed it down. I hope he gets that particular moan out of his system quickly. He and his mates in SA have knived their SANZAAR partners in the back with their bi-annual tour plans and he’d better get used to the game slowing down when it doesn’t suit him with that opponent. And “In the first half we had a lot of [attacking] opportunities we didn’t take, we played some great footy… they [England] hung on and were desperate”? What game was he watching? England outplayed NZ in H1 and were unlucky to be level.

81 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

I’d pour water on any suggestion (not that the article did) that Borthwick is facing his own Borthwick-Southgate conundrum in terms of selection dilemmas. Marcus has to start again. While his decision making was questionable at times, he was generally at the heart of all that England did well. I think getting Freeman and Feyi-Waboso on the ball more could pay dividends and the bench management also needs to be tweaked. I think if England are to prevail at Eden, then they’ll need more time on the pitch from their starting 15.

5 Go to comments
s
swivel 6 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

The Haka used to great, with the ABs their own iconic (laughable) version. It was over in 30 seconds and the teams would lineup for the kick off as if that was seemingly the most fitting way to answer the haka. Now it takes 3 minutes (luckily the length of my skip button), i pity the team that has to wait through it now.

81 Go to comments
c
carlos 6 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Hey Nick, how come all these assistant coaches learn so much, and spend time “assisting”, while Felipe gets worse at it? Losing by so much to such an experimental team? I think you are his only fan left. Anyway, a game of an established team with an established coach against a “rookie”. Not bad after all, especially given how many “new” guys they had…

81 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 6 hours ago
‘He can turn Australia around’: All Blacks back Wallabies coach to succeed

Can’t be mad at Joe. The AB’s need Australia to be strong. It’s been embarrassing for too long. Hopefully he will address the grassroots transition and other structural issues that Robbie Deans tried to sort out.

1 Go to comments
G
Graham 6 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

Fantastic to see Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham called up. He was brilliant in his starts for that said team , especially in wins over Chiefs and Blues here in CHCH.

8 Go to comments
D
Dan 6 hours ago
Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

Won’t matter anyway. Boks need incompetent refs to win. Barnes was up first. Pearce & Whitehouse joined the party over the weekend. What are the chances Dickaon gets a fat envelope of unmarked cash this upcoming weekend too? The only way the Boks can win after all

15 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Hi Nick. Great article once again. Have to say England rush defence looks so much like South Africa now it's just uncanny. The rush defence is more than just rush up and hope for the best. Its very nuanced from the cover players performing their roles to the different scenarios it needs to defend against like the cross kick, deep attacking sets or phase play close to the ruck to fix the defense on the back foot before going out wide. It seems like England have found their feet with it and they are getting better at it with each game. Its amazing how the physical defensive side of their game is spurring them on and bringing the whole identity of the team together. Super rugby may be fast and furious but the physicality is way down and that's a problem. Far too many soft tries and shoulders. Look no further than the force, rebels, Highlanders and crusaders this year. They simply do not face enough varied Styles of rugby in that competition. I reckon Smith is the right man but not sure about McKenzie. Still fancy him at fullback to be honest where he busts teams open off counter. Second test should be a cracker. All Blacks should be more composed next week and will likely switch things up. Didn't look like much change from the Foster era. If England can now hone the attacking play they have a chance but expect All Blacks to test the defense a little more this week with greater variety and more direct plays looking to bust open the defence closer to the ruck while not going for the fools gold out wide too early.

81 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.' Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'
Search