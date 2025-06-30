Two former All Blacks and another Kiwi among six leaving Western Force

Former All Blacks Atu Moli and Matt Proctor are two of the six players leaving the Western Force after the 2025 season, with the club confirming their significant departure list a few days after Saturday’s 54-7 loss to the British & Irish Lions.

New Zealand-born midfielder Sio Tomkinson is also on the move after playing 10 games during the Super Rugby Pacific season. Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton and Reesjan Pasitoa have left the Force as well, with Pasitoa joining an unnamed club in New Zealand’s NPC.

Proctor only played one match for the Force, which was last weekend’s outing against the Lions at Perth’s Optus Stadium, after missing the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. Coach Simon Cron named the one-Test All Black in the midfield alongside Hamish Stewart.

The only other member of this six-player group who faced the Lions was Tom Horton, who was brought onto the bench on the day of the match after one-Test England international Nic Dolly withdrew with an injury

Horton initially joined the Force before the 2023 campaign and later started every match of the following season under coach Cron. The 28-year-old played 34 Super Rugby games for the Force across a three-season stint.

Moli spent two seasons with the Force, having overcome a serious hip injury last season to play 10 matches in 2025. The front-rower has played four Tests for the All Blacks, including two appearances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Coxon joined the Force ahead of the 2024 season as injury cover and ended up playing 19 of Super Rugby for the club across two seasons. The 27-year-old started five of 11 appearances this year, including a try off the bench away to the NSW Waratahs in Sydney.

Tomkinson is another New Zealander who proved to be a valued member of the Force during the most recent campaign. The 29-year-old started in all 10 appearances for the club in Super Rugby Pacific, scoring one try.

The final member of this six-player group is Pasitoa, who joined the Force in 202 after a stint with the ACT Brumbies. Pasitoa missed the 2023 and 2024 seasons with serious injuries before returning in 2025, playing 20 games in total during his time out west.