It’s been a busy day on social media following some major transfer news in the Gallagher Premiership this morning. After intense speculation surrounding his next move, England international Manu Tuilagi was confirmed as a Sale Sharks player, in a move which represents a major coup for Steve Diamond’s team.

Tuilagi had been on the market for a new club since rejecting a new, cut-price contract with Leicester, ending his 11-year stay with the club. Leicester are expecting to lose £5m due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and have made more than 30 staff redundant.

Sale have experienced their own financial concerns recently, but Diamond told RugbyPass that Tuilagi joins on the same terms as the rest of the Sharks squad, who have agreed temporary 25 per cent pay cuts.

Yet all that matters to Sale supporters is that the club have signed up one of the most devasting players in the English game.

Despite attracting interest from a number of clubs, the British and Irish Lion has opted to stay in the Gallagher Premiership rather than pursue a big-money move to France or Japan, keeping his international Test career alive in the process.

Sale’s signing of Tuilagi is undoubtedly one of the biggest Premiership transfer deals in recent memory, and naturally social media went into overdrive following the announcement.

If Manu plays with RJvR then defending the Sale midfield will be like running with the bulls in Pamplona. https://t.co/Rzk1YXzCZJ — David Flatman (@davidflatman) July 13, 2020

Defending against van rensburg and Manu next season…. some power in that midfield https://t.co/zSorlkstxj pic.twitter.com/ce9vQkJsF7 — Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) July 13, 2020

Could Dimes look more smug? ?? what a signing!! ?? — James Paul Robinson (@JPRobinson7) July 13, 2020

Steve Diamond is assembling a squad that would make Nick Fury and the Avengers take notice #SaleSharks — Adrian Slabbert (@adrian_slabbert) July 13, 2020

Love the way Steve Diamond looks like he can’t quite believe it. Great signing for Sale Sharks. https://t.co/0EUWImQ3Xg — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) July 13, 2020

Blimey, even Dimes looks chuffed! Welcome to Sale @Manutuilagi ?. Great news. ??? https://t.co/xSI5nkpZto — Sale Sharks Fans (@SaleRugbyNews) July 13, 2020

Great signing for Sale, they'll be pushing for winning the league next season. https://t.co/aWGxZctoHt — rtest (@rtest74) July 13, 2020

Faf at 9. Manu and Rohan in the centres. Pity the opposition. — Daryn Katz (@KatzDaryn) July 13, 2020

Good gracious! Tuilagi, Curry twins, du Preez twins, Faf in one squad ? https://t.co/C84p58WdDt — Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) July 13, 2020

Big signing. Incoming salty comments https://t.co/K3ywDwPPFD — stephen ??????????? (@stighunt99) July 13, 2020