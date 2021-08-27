Toulouse statement: Cheslin Kolbe

5:40am, 27 August 2021

Toulouse have bid a fond farewell to star winger Cheslin Kolbe, who it has been confirmed is leaving the club for rivals Toulon.

Kolbe and Toulon confirmed the signing this morning in what is the biggest transfer of what has been a relatively quiet player market in 2021.

Rumours started earlier this week that Top 14 rivals Toulon were locked in negotiations to secure his services. The former Stormers winger is reportedly set to be paid €1million a year at Toulon, a sum that equals All Blacks superstar Dan Carter’s 2015 Racing 92 deal.

That’s not it’s going to be the only cost for Toulon however, who will have to fork out a reported €1.8million to buy the star out of his current contract with Toulouse. Stade Toulousain were apparently not prepared to match the offer on the table from their rivals.

The ‘Red and Blacks’ released an emotional statement this morning, paying tribute to the Springboks ace.

“His remarkable performances within the club subsequently opened the doors to the South African national team , with which he notably won the title of World Champion in 2019,” said the European Champions on their website. “With its qualities of speed and revival, Stade Toulousain has lived four good years with Cheslin in its workforce. Arrived on tiptoe with an undeniable raw talent, he adapted perfectly to the style of play and the DNA of the Toulouse club and left with a historic double Brennus Shield/European Cup during his last season with the Red and Black.”

“Each man who has passed through the history of Stade Toulousain has made a contribution to the building, by subscribing to a heritage of excellence, with the ambition to equal his elders and pass on to his successors. Like all the great players passing through the banks of the Garonne, Cheslin Kolbe left his mark on the Rouge & Noirs, with his flamboyant and unique style.”

President of Stade Toulousain said Didier Lacroix said: “The departure of a player like Cheslin Kolbe is one of those special moments in the life of a club where emotion, recognition and transmission come together.

“If it is appropriate to salute the career of a player who has shown himself under our colors and has helped to sublimate the prize list, the club remains faithful to its sporting project, to the men who animate it, as well as to rigorous management choices which condition more than ever the victories of tomorrow. The interest and defense of the Stade Toulousain institution prevail over everything and remain my priority to remain faithful to our values.”