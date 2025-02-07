Northern Edition

Six Nations

Borthwick explains picking Fin Smith at 10 over Marcus Smith

By PA
England Training – Honda England Rugby Performance Centre – Monday February 3rd

Fin Smith has been backed to take the fight to France after Steve Borthwick declared that England’s new fly-half has the defensive steel to match his silky skills.

For the first time Borthwick has picked his two most prominent playmakers in the same backline with Fin Smith making his first start in the number 10 jersey and Marcus Smith replacing Freddie Steward at full-back.

England are already on the back foot in the Guinness Six Nations after falling 27-22 to Ireland in round one and are hoping that the Smiths operating in tandem will unleash their full potential in attack for the visit of France.

All seven of Fin Smith’s previous Test appearances have come off the bench but Borthwick insists the hard tackling 22-year-old is ready to take centre stage at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

“Fin’s distribution skills are excellent and his kicking game is very, very accurate,” head coach Borthwick said.

Fixture
Six Nations
England
10:45
Today
France
All Stats and Data

“Earlier this season he made 30 tackles in a game for Northampton. It tells you a lot about his personality – he’s tough and he’s brave.

“When players see a fly-half willing to defend like that, they have immense respect for him.

“We can talk all about his different skills, and he certainly has those because he’s an elite player, but he’s also a very tough, brave young man.”

England’s depth at fly-half, which includes the overlooked George Ford, means that Marcus Smith must fill his less preferred position of full-back where he has appeared several times in cameos of varying lengths since he was first tested there at the 2023 World Cup.

The Harlequins ringmaster’s attacking repertoire is seen as too valuable to lose, even if his inclusion ahead of towering high-ball master Steward has the potential to expose England in the air.

“If you give Marcus time and space, he can hurt the opposition. He’s a game-changer. He’s a player who can do things very few of the players in the world can do,” Borthwick said.

“Whether he starts with number 10 or number 15 on his back, nothing changes – I want those natural instincts on the pitch.

“He sees space that other players don’t. He has an ability to find gaps in defences that most people don’t know are there. And that’s exactly what I want him to bring this weekend.”

Borthwick has made a total of five changes, two of them positional, against France.

Ollie Sleightholme returns to the left wing after Cadan Murley was ruled out by a foot injury sustained in Dublin last Saturday and which could end his tournament.

Tom Willis makes his first start at number eight as part of a back row reshuffle that sees Ben Earl move to openside and Ben Curry drop to a bench bolstered by the return of veterans Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

George missed the opening game of the tournament because of a hamstring strain but is now set to make his first appearance since being replaced as captain by Maro Itoje.

In a surprise development, it has emerged that Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has opted against undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder and could return in time for the closing stages of the Six Nations.

It had been announced that he would have an operation and therefore miss the entire tournament.

“There’s a possibility he’ll be back before the end of the Six Nations and I’d love him to be back,” Borthwick said.

“The timescales are a little bit unclear and it depends how things progress, but he’s going well so far.”

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

6 Comments
B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

From the picture up top - at least Fin seemed happy to assume the position. Borthwick not too concerned about the young man's career if this turns into another bad lose for England.


I think he'll do well. He's a good 10. Marcus is going to be under pressure.


But the game won't be lost by England because of their selections at 10 or 15.

M
Mark 1 day ago

If picking finn smith this wk and starting Marcus at FB is such a stroke of genius, why wasn't it wheeled out last wk against Ireland!!.

Borthick is a man casting about it the darkness for inspiration, he's reacting to events, not driving the agenda.

And both Jamie george and elliot daly are yesterdays men.

The French bench is miles better than ours.

f
fl 1 day ago

I think sadly Borthwick has allowed the media to sway his selections. I find it hard to believe Borthwick hasn't identified Ford as the best English 10, and Fin as the 2nd best, but its been the case for the past year or so that Borthwick is more likely to be sacked for winning games with Ford or Fin than for losing games with Marcus.


This week the media's stance on Fin has softened suddenly, and I think he's taking advantage of that.

