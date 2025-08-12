Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 22
FT
26 - 17
FT
14 - 28
FT
7 - 21
FT
8 - 50
FT
36 - 22
FT
35 - 36
FT
31 - 24
FT
22 - 38
FT
24 - 41
FT
41 - 46
FT
27 - 26
FT
Today
08:00
The Rugby Championship

Top spot on the line in the World Rugby Rankings

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth (R) runs at Australia's Dylan Pietsch (L) during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Some unbelievable results would have to happen in the opening round of The Rugby Championship, but three different teams – South Africa, New Zealand or Ireland – could, in theory, end this weekend top of the World Rugby Rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having their lead cut to 0.72 points by New Zealand, Rassie Erasmus’ all-conquering side know that it they get the job done against Australia in Johannesburg this Saturday, they will continue to look down at the rest, regardless of what happens when the All Blacks meet Argentina in Cordoba later in the day.

Last year’s Rugby Championship winners gained no additional points for the double victory over Italy nor the win over Georgia in July, so their rating has remained static this year at 92.78 points. Similarly, victory over Australia will come with no reward due to home advantage and the fact that five places and just over 10 points separate the teams in the rankings.

By contrast, New Zealand will be able to improve their rating – but not by enough to overhaul the Springboks at the top. A win by more than 15 points would boost the All Blacks’ rating by 0.45 points, to 92.51, still leaving them 0.27 points adrift of their arch rivals.

New Zealand have never lost to Argentina in Argentina, but were held to a 21-21 draw when they visited there in 1985.

A repeat of that outcome will still be good enough for New Zealand to end South Africa’s nine-month unbroken reign at number one if the Springboks suffer a first defeat in five matches at the hands of the Wallabies, who will travel to Emirates Airline Park buoyed by their peformance in the recent series against the British and Irish Lions.

If South Africa vs Australia ends in a draw, New Zealand will need to win to become No.1.

ADVERTISEMENT

A shocking Springboks loss by more than 15 points will lead to them falling two places to third, with Ireland moving up to second and New Zealand up to first if they avoid defeat this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ireland have an outside chance of returning to first place in the rankings for the first time since last November, but both South Africa and New Zealand will have to be beaten by more than 15 points for that to happen.

With the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup taking place later this year, The Rugby Championship takes on added importance, especially for teams like Australia and Argentina, who are vying to be in the first pot of seeds, as the teams ranked one to six.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth-placed Wallabies currently have a very slim cushion over Argentina (0.03), but all that could change this weekend.

Argentina will oust Australia from sixth place if they win and the Wallabies fail to end their 14-year barren spell on South African soil.

An emphatic win by more than 15 points will still lead to Argentina swapping places with Australia even if the Wallabies came home from South Africa triumphant – as long as Australia’s winning margin is fewer than 16 points.

Related

All Blacks injury update: Two in, two out for Rugby Championship opener

The strain on the All Blacks' injury ward has eased slightly ahead of The Rugby Championship opener against Los Pumas in Corboda, but a couple of big names remain sidelined for round 1.

Read Now


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers sign giant 143kg 'late to rugby' USA international

1
2

Fissler Confidential: Newcastle Red Bulls line up next signing

3
3

Exeter bolster front-row ranks with addition of Sharks prop

4

Springboks call-up late replacement as Wessels withdrawn

4
5

'I signed for Rob Andrew at Newcastle when I stank of cow shit'

6

Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

11
7

'Really proud' ex-England star says Samoa Test debut 'amazing'

8

Newcastle Red Bulls snap up Crusaders' Tom Christie

4

Comments

11 Comments
S
SunChaser 4 days ago

I would expect the Boks to drop to at least no 3 as they work out combinations for the next World Cup.

I
IkeaBoy 4 days ago

If the wallabies get anywhere close to the levels of their last hit out then it's game on.


The boks last run of games have been training games so not impossible they get caught a little cold early doors.


I do think it will be a great game but can't really see the wallabies keep it going in the final 20.


Boks bench and knack for getting over the line should still be enough.

C
Cantab 4 days ago

Initial matches in RWC should see a comfortable bonus point win for SA over the Aussie pretenders playing away on the high veldt. NZ to win narrowly over the formidable Argies who will be highly competitive and have the capacity to cause an upset if the ABs aren’t on point. Eventual world rankings is likely going to hinge on the 2 NZ v SA clashes in NZ later on. This year’s competition may well be an even one with no side unbeaten.

W
Wayneo 4 days ago

Argies flying under the radar this year.


Felipe Contepomi, after spending 4 years at Leinster as backs coach, has transformed them into a very dangerous team capable of taking down anyone on any day.


Showed last year by scoring 30 points in 45 minutes against the ABs in NZ just how dangerous they can be and then went on to give the Wallabies a massive hiding and also beat the SBs at home.


Not a team I would bet against when playing at home, so expecting Pumas & ABs to share 1 game each.

I
IkeaBoy 4 days ago

Argies increasingly looking like the France of old. Tragic or magic.


Never know which side is turning up.


When they're on it they look unplayable. Totally unique and embedded rhythm.


Albornoz has had a good rest which could be formidable.

G
GrahamVF 4 days ago

Hmmm. I sincerely hope so but the Aussies have a knack of putting one over the Boks when it is least expected. I’m not counting that brood yet.

F
Flankly 4 days ago

Everyone wants a high ranking in December, for RWC seeding purposes. But SA always knew that the July tests could have no positive impact.


However, both the RC and November tour will provide contests against high ranked teams, with opportunity for increased rankings points and the realistic jeopardy of dropping down the rankings.

C
Cantab 4 days ago

July tests didn’t matter a whole lot other than NZ improving their ranking courtesy of knocking over an understrength France. Real contest for world rankings starts now.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JD 3 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

It’s a backwards hat…

16 Go to comments
S
SB 3 minutes ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

Great to visit this type of comment after the reality of the games that happened.

62 Go to comments
J
JS 4 minutes ago
All Blacks bury Argentina with the rolling maul after strong fightback

Agree with all your points

12 Go to comments
J
JD 4 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

I see ‘Rassie’ is your trigger - good to know moving forward.

16 Go to comments
P
PM 4 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I’m not too sure about that, the coaching and playing team have far too much Rugby IQ to allow this to become the new normal.

I expect a change in tactics and players as a result.



...

18 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 5 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant disappointed with parts of Argentina victory

Yeah, I’m not sure how much more of DMac we need to see, we know what he can bring and what he can't. Would like to see Love at least on the bench with some time at first five for the second test. Parker as well. ALB must have the coaches tearing out their hair. He must have the record for minutes played per yellow cards. What would be a work on for a new player, but for someone in his 80th odd test appearance it’s a shocker. And it’s not like he bringing much else to the table. Proctor needs more time in the saddle, but we need a better alternative, Faingaanuku or Ennor would be my choice.

11 Go to comments
J
JD 8 minutes ago
Jake White: My Bulls exit, Boks prediction and the truth about the Lions

All I said was facts - those things happened. Ignorance implies lack of knowledge or information on my part. Not sure where that factors in really.

You may be surprised, but I think the 7-1 innovation is a brilliant idea which utilises hybrid style players. But it did attract criticism with regards to rugby values and traditions from some corners.



...

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 10 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The RWC winner is nearly always the number one at the end of the tournament (I don’t think that has ever not occurred). If a side was the number one but didn’t win the Rugby Championship or Six Nations they must’ve had a really big lead beforehand, and the winner must’ve been way down the ranks at the start; but would indicate they were on the downward spiral. So, the number one tends to go hand in hand with the winner of big tournaments. Outside of established tournaments the number one has more meaning.

The current situation with the number one seems to be a bit of an aberration; bad loss by the Springboks, not being able to raise their points as the Lions tour was on, and the All Blacks got to beat a weaken France 3-0. I don’t think many genuine rugby watchers think that the Springboks are suddenly worse than Ireland, or that the All Blacks are the best team. I’d say it’s pretty close between the top six at the moment; any side, on their day, could beat anyone. But probably the All Blacks, France (at full strength), and the Springboks are the better three of the six (in alphabetical order 😁)



...

18 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 13 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

So will the springboks ditch this Tony brown stuff and go back to maul n kick footy?





...

18 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 14 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Dude, don’t get the Irish guy started on the sodding rankings.

18 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 23 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 30 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 33 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 34 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 36 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 40 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 40 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 41 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

18 Go to comments
M
MM 43 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

18 Go to comments
M
MM 45 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

18 Go to comments