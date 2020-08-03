12:11pm, 03 August 2020

Northampton Saints have confirmed that Tom Wood will miss the rugby restart having being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism last month. Wood, 33, was treated promptly at Northampton General Hospital, and was cleared to begin non-contact training from today.

A pulmonary embolism is a blockage caused by a blood clot in one of the pulmonary arteries of the lungs.

The flanker has represented the Saints 208 times, and director of rugby Chris Boyd said the club are hopeful of having him back on the pitch later this season.

“We’re naturally disappointed that Woody will not be available for when things kick off again on the 16 August,” said Chris Boyd.

“But he’s an excellent professional and we know he’ll rehab diligently to hopefully be back in contention before the end of the current season.”