'They always fancy themselves against Japan': USA and Japan name teams

The United States and Japan have both named their sides for their Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup meeting in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, in what is a must-win match for the hosts.

Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms enter the match knowing that a losing bonus point is enough to secure top spot in Pool B, booking a likely semi-final meeting with Tonga.

The USA, meanwhile, will need to win with a bonus point in order to leapfrog Canada into second place in Pool B, and even displace Japan.

Both sides have already faced Canada, with the USA losing 34-20, while Jones’ side came away 57-15 winners.

While form suggests Japan should be victorious in this meeting, Jones said after naming his team that the US historically think they can bully their opponents.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of taking our campaign forward against the USA in Sacramento,” said Jones.

“The ground is unusual in that it’s in a county fair showground. The crowd will be nice and close so it will be a robust atmosphere.

“The players have settled in well. The heat is very evident, but it will be the same for both teams. We’re looking forward to taking on the physical contest against the USA. In my experience, they always fancy themselves against Japan, thinking they can physically bully us. But that won’t be the case on Saturday.”

USA XV

1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth

2. Kapeli Pifeleti

3. Kaleb Geiger

4. Marno Redelinghuys

5. Jason Damm (C)

6. Paddy Ryan

7. Christian Poidevin

8. Makeen Alikhan

9. Ruben de Haas

10. Chris Hilsenbeck

11. Toby Fricker

12. Tavite Lopeti

13. Dominic Besag

14. Rufus McLean

15. Erich Storti

Replacements

16. Shilo Klein

17. Payton Telea-Illalio

18. Pono Davis

19. Tevita Naqali

20. Viliami Helu

21. Ethan McVeigh

22. Luke Carty

23. Mitch Wilson

Japan XV

1. Kenta Kobayashi

2. Hayate Era

3. Shuhei Takeuchi

4. Waisake Raratubua

5. Warner Dearns

6. Ben Gunter

7. Kanji Shimokawa

8. Amato Fakatava

9. Kenta Fukuda

10. Seungsin Lee

11. Tomoki Osada

12. Charlie Lawrence

13. Dylan Riley

14. Kippei Ishida

15. Sam Greene

Replacements

16. Kenji Sato

17. Sena Kimura

18. Keijiro Tamefusa

19. Akito Okui

20. Faulua Makisi

21. Shinobu Fujiwara

22. Yuya Hirose

23. Haruto Kida