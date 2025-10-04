'Their system is non-existent': Quade Cooper blasts Wallabies coaching

Quade Cooper has questioned the Wallabies’ lack of attacking structure after their 28–14 loss to the All Blacks in Perth, describing the side’s system as “non-existent” in a blunt post-match assessment.

The result handed New Zealand their 11th straight win over Australia – a record streak – and capped off a 2–4 Rugby Championship campaign for Joe Schmidt’s side.

It was a night that began with promise and ended with frustration. In front of 60,113 fans at Optus Stadium, the Wallabies showed plenty of fight in slippery conditions but were again undone by inconsistency and errors at key moments.

Will Skelton’s early exit with concussion, coupled with a disallowed Allan Alaalatoa try, compounded Australia’s frustrations after a promising opening. Despite flashes of ambition in greasy conditions, the Wallabies couldn’t make pressure count, while the All Blacks remained clinical when chances came.

Two tries from All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea before halftime flipped the momentum after Australia had taken an early lead through the boot of Tane Edmed.

Len Ikitau’s 66th-minute try briefly narrowed the gap to six points, but the All Blacks closed out the contest through Damian McKenzie’s boot and a stoppage-time score from George Bower.

For the Wallabies, it was another case of effort without reward — and for Cooper, who has watched the season unfold from afar, the issue lies not in talent but in structure.

“My thing with the Wallabies’ game is simple,” he wrote. “We have such a talented team now but watching it I’m not sure I’m super clear on the system or shape we are playing? It’s hard to understand. Their system is non-existent which puts them in bad positions which creates chaos and chaos breeds uncertainty and uncertainty = bad decisions and bad decisions result in turnovers, penalties etc…”

While Cooper’s criticism may not reflect the wider consensus, it’s hard to ignore that this Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign was, while highly competitive, ultimately fruitless.

Despite a noticeable groundswell of renewed support around the team following a valiant defeat in the British & Irish Lions series, the Wallabies have ended up on the bottle half of the Rugby Championship log.

The question now is whether or not the Schmidt’s men can capitalise on the renewed public interest in the team as they face into this November’s northern tour.

