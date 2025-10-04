Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Wallabies player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

By Finn Morton at Optus Stadium, Perth
Max Jorgenson of the Wallabies runs with the ball during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between Australia Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The All Blacks have secured a two-nil series sweep against the Wallabies, winning 28-14 in rainy conditions at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Quinn Tupaea received Player of the Match honours after crossing for two tries, and playing a big part in another.

Leroy Carter crossed for the opener, and a double from Quinn Tupaea were the only tries scored during the first half, but the boot of Tane Edmed kept the Wallabies in the race. It was an eight-point game at the break, with the New Zealanders holding the lead.

Len Ikitau was shown a yellow card in the 44th minute but the All Blacks didn’t make the most of their one-player advantage during that period. Ikitau would return and score the next try of the Test, which gave the Australians a glimmer of hope with 15 to play.

But the All Blacks were too good in the end. Here’s how the Wallabies rated.

Match Summary

3
Penalty Goals
2
1
Tries
4
0
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
134
Carries
112
4
Line Breaks
5
16
Turnovers Lost
12
7
Turnovers Won
3

1. James Slipper – 4
60,113 fans at Optus Stadium celebrated James Slipper when the Wallabies Tests record-holder was replaced early in the second. Slipper jogged off the field as rain poured down from above, marking the end of Slips’ 151st and final appearance in Wallaby gold.

It took Slipper more than 90 Tests to score a try for the Wallabies. Slipper came close to crossing the try line during the first half, only for Allan Alaalatoa to dive over a phase later, but the try was ruled out anyway by the TMO. Other than that, it was a tough farewell for Slipper, with New Zealand’s scrum winning that set-piece battle.

2. Billy Pollard – 4

Billy Pollard had a tough night at the set-piece, with the hooker having one lineout throw picked off in the 32nd minute. Pollard failed to hit the mark with another throw to start the second half, although it didn’t lead to points right away. While it was a fairly quiet night for Pollard in both attack and defence, the front-rower did one turnover, so it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

3. Allan Alaalatoa – 4

Allan Alaalatoa thought he’d scored a try about 10 minutes into the Test, only for the TMO to rule the score out for foul play. If that try had stood, it would’ve been the clear standout from the prop’s first appearance for the Wallabies since the Lions Series. Australia’s scrum was bested by their New Zealand rivals, and the tighthead was fairly quiet otherwise.

4. Nick Frost – 5

Unfortunately for Nick Frost, the lock dropped a restart cold just after the Wallabies had taken an early 3-0 lead. It was a moment to forget, but not one that defines the second rower’s performance – standing tall at the set-piece and around the park from there. Frost was one of the go-to options for Billy Pollard at lineout time, and the Wallaby was fairly prolific on the defensive side of the ball – one of Australia’s best.

5. Will Skelton – N/A

After making the long trip from Australia to France and then back again, Will Skelton’s to the Test arena didn’t last long. Skelton was the only played with a turnover inside the first 15 minutes, winning a pilfer penalty early, only for the referee to reverse that decision for foul play.

It was impossible to miss Skelton’s towering frame when the second-rower trucked the ball up four times before leaving the field in the 14th minute for a HIA. Skelton disappeared down the tunnel and didn’t return to the Test after failing that assessment.

6. Tom Hooper – 6

7. The Wallabies had to play with 14 men for a bit after Tom Hooper was shown a yellow card in the 11th minute for a dangerous cleanout on Jordie Barrett. While the Wallabies didn’t concede any points during those 10 minutes, it made life harder against an opponent growing in confidence.

Hooper returned to the field and quickly made amends, clocking in as one of the Wallabies’ top ball carriers and tacklers by the half-time break. The backrower continued to work hard during the second term. It was a good performance overall, aside from the yellow card.

8. Fraser McReight – 8

Stan Sport commentator Michael Hooper commented on Fraser McReight’s world-class ability around the breakdown after the flanker won a pilfer penalty in the 31st minute. McReight was lethal in that area of the park all night, winning a game-high three turnovers.

McReight finished with seven carries and 12 tackles, which was the second-most stops made by any Wallaby behind only Tom Hooper with 13. Unfortunately for the Wallabies, McReight picked up a knock to what appeared to be the leg and was replaced deep into the contest.

8. Harry Wilson – 8

One of Australia’s best. Wallabies captain Harry Wilson led by example, carrying hard and often against the All Blacks. Wilson linked up with well with Filipo Daugunu and Max Jorgensen for some memorable breaks down the left edge early, and the No. 8 just didn’t stop running.

With the Wallabies down by 11 around the 65-minute mark, Wilson was in the thick of all the action, contributing to some relentless phase play in the lead-up to Len Ikitau’s try. This performance was another inspirational knock from Australia’s skipper.

9. Jake Gordon – 5 

Aside from a few good box kicks, it was an unusually quiet night for Jake Gordon, who returned to the Test arena after a decent spell on the sidelines. Gordon did enough to get Tane Edmed and the forwards quick ball, but there aren’t many specific moments of brilliance to either speak of or highlight. Expect the scrum-half to improve during the Spring Tour.

10. Tane Edmed – 7

Tane Edmed’s selection was one of the big talking points this week, as the Brumbies-bound fly-half was called into the national team’s starting side for just the second time. In an admirable performance, Edmed outplayed his opposite Damian McKenzie.

Edmed helped lead the Wallabies around the park, not overplaying his hand, with a game plan that was both simple and effective. The playmaker was a pinpoint sharp-shooter off the goal-kicking tee as well, including three attempts inside the opening 20 minutes.

11. Filipo Daugunu – 8.5

Back in the Wallabies’ starting side for the first time in 2025, Filipo Daugunu was one of the best players in gold during the first half especially. Daugunu carried the ball nine times for almost 50 metres, broke a couple of tackles, and made some bone-crunching tackles too.

The Wallabies got a lot of purchase down the left edge, with Daugunu linking up with the likes of Max Jorgensen and Harry Wilson for long gains. Add a superb two-handed take under the high ball on top of that, and it was simply a top performance from Daugunu.

12. Len Ikitau – 6

Len Ikitau is such an important member of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies, and this Test was another example of why. Ikitau is the glue for the backline, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The inside centre had some good involvements in attack too, including a pick-and-drive try during the second half. It wasn’t all smooth sailing though, as Ikitau was shown a yellow card for a high shot just four minutes into the second half.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 7

Joseph-Auksuo Suaalii has come a long way in 12 months. Everyone remembers Suaalii’s Player of the Match debut against England in 2024, but Rugby Australia’s multi-million dollar man is now a consistent performer within the Test arena.

Suaalii landed some solid shots in defence but was especially prolific in attack, lining up with both forwards and backs in a bid to make special things happen. Opposite Quinn Tupaea did score two tries, but it would be unfair to pin that on Suaalii’s defence which was reliable.

14. Harry Potter – 5

Some quick thinking from Harry Potter saw the winger tap a drop out only inches over the 22m, before regathering to give the Wallabies possession. While Potter only managed a one metre gain off that possession, that wasn’t a sign of things to come. Potter finished the Test with the fifth-most running metres out of any Wallaby, from a hard-earned seven carries

15. Max Jorgensen – 7

Max Jorgensen was actually quite brilliant at fullback, showing clear signs of improvement after slotting in at that position against the All Blacks in Auckland. Jorgensen was a menace down the left edge, with the Aussies finding plenty of space and opportunity down that channel.

While Jorgensen wasn’t called upon to make too many tackles, it was a different story in attack, with the 21-year-old a clear standout on that side of the ball. ‘Jorgo’ had the most running metres out of any Wallaby by the 60-minute mark with 78 off nine carries.

Replacements

  1. Josh Nasser – 4
  2. Tom Robertson – 6
  3. Taniela Tupou – 5
  4. Jeremy Williams – 6
  5. Rob Valetini – 6
  6. Ryan Lonergan – 5
  7. James O’Connor – 5
  8. Josh Flook – H/A

Comments

5 Comments
M
Mike Hobbs 6 days ago

I wonder how long Australia will grin and bear the rotting carcass in the room. One player who continuously bullies, infringes, shows little knowledge of the game at all and lumbers around the park like a talentless hack looking for food. The Wallabies would be far better off if somehow Skelton just missed the plane so the rest of the team can relax and play. They look like a better team when hes not on the park and i think using any means to get him off the park early was a great coaching decision. Let the guys relax and play and not have to worry about what stupid decision he will make next. Aussie, you dont need him!!!

C
Cantab 7 days ago

Actually I think the Aussie backs have been over rated as they failed to score a try whilst their opposites registered 3. On the other hand their forwards overall had at least par with the ABs as reflected by possession stats. Overal the ABs team work on both defence & attack edged a brave Aussie effort.

S
SB 7 days ago

Not sure Edmed deserves a 7 but he definitely showed improvement from his first start against Argentina. Interested to see if he keeps the jersey for the next match.

d
d 6 days ago

no , there was more than one fumble and aimless kick, so he must be on notice to improve.


Alaalatoa a 4? as an AB supporter, I think he is world class and has been for a long time, so maybe expectations are greater.


at the moment 3 comments on Wallaby players, 39 on the AB side; goes to show how the other two local codes dominate in aussie. Maybe if we let them win a bit more often …..

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments