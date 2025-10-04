Wallabies player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have secured a two-nil series sweep against the Wallabies, winning 28-14 in rainy conditions at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Quinn Tupaea received Player of the Match honours after crossing for two tries, and playing a big part in another.

Leroy Carter crossed for the opener, and a double from Quinn Tupaea were the only tries scored during the first half, but the boot of Tane Edmed kept the Wallabies in the race. It was an eight-point game at the break, with the New Zealanders holding the lead.

Len Ikitau was shown a yellow card in the 44th minute but the All Blacks didn’t make the most of their one-player advantage during that period. Ikitau would return and score the next try of the Test, which gave the Australians a glimmer of hope with 15 to play.

But the All Blacks were too good in the end. Here’s how the Wallabies rated.



Match Summary 3 Penalty Goals 2 1 Tries 4 0 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 134 Carries 112 4 Line Breaks 5 16 Turnovers Lost 12 7 Turnovers Won 3

1. James Slipper – 4

60,113 fans at Optus Stadium celebrated James Slipper when the Wallabies Tests record-holder was replaced early in the second. Slipper jogged off the field as rain poured down from above, marking the end of Slips’ 151st and final appearance in Wallaby gold.

It took Slipper more than 90 Tests to score a try for the Wallabies. Slipper came close to crossing the try line during the first half, only for Allan Alaalatoa to dive over a phase later, but the try was ruled out anyway by the TMO. Other than that, it was a tough farewell for Slipper, with New Zealand’s scrum winning that set-piece battle.

2. Billy Pollard – 4

Billy Pollard had a tough night at the set-piece, with the hooker having one lineout throw picked off in the 32nd minute. Pollard failed to hit the mark with another throw to start the second half, although it didn’t lead to points right away. While it was a fairly quiet night for Pollard in both attack and defence, the front-rower did one turnover, so it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

3. Allan Alaalatoa – 4

Allan Alaalatoa thought he’d scored a try about 10 minutes into the Test, only for the TMO to rule the score out for foul play. If that try had stood, it would’ve been the clear standout from the prop’s first appearance for the Wallabies since the Lions Series. Australia’s scrum was bested by their New Zealand rivals, and the tighthead was fairly quiet otherwise.

4. Nick Frost – 5

Unfortunately for Nick Frost, the lock dropped a restart cold just after the Wallabies had taken an early 3-0 lead. It was a moment to forget, but not one that defines the second rower’s performance – standing tall at the set-piece and around the park from there. Frost was one of the go-to options for Billy Pollard at lineout time, and the Wallaby was fairly prolific on the defensive side of the ball – one of Australia’s best.

5. Will Skelton – N/A

After making the long trip from Australia to France and then back again, Will Skelton’s to the Test arena didn’t last long. Skelton was the only played with a turnover inside the first 15 minutes, winning a pilfer penalty early, only for the referee to reverse that decision for foul play.

It was impossible to miss Skelton’s towering frame when the second-rower trucked the ball up four times before leaving the field in the 14th minute for a HIA. Skelton disappeared down the tunnel and didn’t return to the Test after failing that assessment.

6. Tom Hooper – 6

7. The Wallabies had to play with 14 men for a bit after Tom Hooper was shown a yellow card in the 11th minute for a dangerous cleanout on Jordie Barrett. While the Wallabies didn’t concede any points during those 10 minutes, it made life harder against an opponent growing in confidence.

Hooper returned to the field and quickly made amends, clocking in as one of the Wallabies’ top ball carriers and tacklers by the half-time break. The backrower continued to work hard during the second term. It was a good performance overall, aside from the yellow card.

8. Fraser McReight – 8

Stan Sport commentator Michael Hooper commented on Fraser McReight’s world-class ability around the breakdown after the flanker won a pilfer penalty in the 31st minute. McReight was lethal in that area of the park all night, winning a game-high three turnovers.

McReight finished with seven carries and 12 tackles, which was the second-most stops made by any Wallaby behind only Tom Hooper with 13. Unfortunately for the Wallabies, McReight picked up a knock to what appeared to be the leg and was replaced deep into the contest.

8. Harry Wilson – 8

One of Australia’s best. Wallabies captain Harry Wilson led by example, carrying hard and often against the All Blacks. Wilson linked up with well with Filipo Daugunu and Max Jorgensen for some memorable breaks down the left edge early, and the No. 8 just didn’t stop running.

With the Wallabies down by 11 around the 65-minute mark, Wilson was in the thick of all the action, contributing to some relentless phase play in the lead-up to Len Ikitau’s try. This performance was another inspirational knock from Australia’s skipper.

9. Jake Gordon – 5

Aside from a few good box kicks, it was an unusually quiet night for Jake Gordon, who returned to the Test arena after a decent spell on the sidelines. Gordon did enough to get Tane Edmed and the forwards quick ball, but there aren’t many specific moments of brilliance to either speak of or highlight. Expect the scrum-half to improve during the Spring Tour.

10. Tane Edmed – 7

Tane Edmed’s selection was one of the big talking points this week, as the Brumbies-bound fly-half was called into the national team’s starting side for just the second time. In an admirable performance, Edmed outplayed his opposite Damian McKenzie.

Edmed helped lead the Wallabies around the park, not overplaying his hand, with a game plan that was both simple and effective. The playmaker was a pinpoint sharp-shooter off the goal-kicking tee as well, including three attempts inside the opening 20 minutes.

11. Filipo Daugunu – 8.5

Back in the Wallabies’ starting side for the first time in 2025, Filipo Daugunu was one of the best players in gold during the first half especially. Daugunu carried the ball nine times for almost 50 metres, broke a couple of tackles, and made some bone-crunching tackles too.

The Wallabies got a lot of purchase down the left edge, with Daugunu linking up with the likes of Max Jorgensen and Harry Wilson for long gains. Add a superb two-handed take under the high ball on top of that, and it was simply a top performance from Daugunu.

12. Len Ikitau – 6

Len Ikitau is such an important member of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies, and this Test was another example of why. Ikitau is the glue for the backline, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The inside centre had some good involvements in attack too, including a pick-and-drive try during the second half. It wasn’t all smooth sailing though, as Ikitau was shown a yellow card for a high shot just four minutes into the second half.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 7

Joseph-Auksuo Suaalii has come a long way in 12 months. Everyone remembers Suaalii’s Player of the Match debut against England in 2024, but Rugby Australia’s multi-million dollar man is now a consistent performer within the Test arena.

Suaalii landed some solid shots in defence but was especially prolific in attack, lining up with both forwards and backs in a bid to make special things happen. Opposite Quinn Tupaea did score two tries, but it would be unfair to pin that on Suaalii’s defence which was reliable.

14. Harry Potter – 5

Some quick thinking from Harry Potter saw the winger tap a drop out only inches over the 22m, before regathering to give the Wallabies possession. While Potter only managed a one metre gain off that possession, that wasn’t a sign of things to come. Potter finished the Test with the fifth-most running metres out of any Wallaby, from a hard-earned seven carries

15. Max Jorgensen – 7

Max Jorgensen was actually quite brilliant at fullback, showing clear signs of improvement after slotting in at that position against the All Blacks in Auckland. Jorgensen was a menace down the left edge, with the Aussies finding plenty of space and opportunity down that channel.

While Jorgensen wasn’t called upon to make too many tackles, it was a different story in attack, with the 21-year-old a clear standout on that side of the ball. ‘Jorgo’ had the most running metres out of any Wallaby by the 60-minute mark with 78 off nine carries.

