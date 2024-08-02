The tribute Joe Gray has paid to the 'life-changing' Rob Hunter

Retired England hooker Joe Gray has paid tribute to the life-changing influence Rob Hunter had on him at his lowest ebb. It was two years ago when the front-rower, capped once for his country in 2014, stepped away from a stellar 16-year career with Northampton Saints, Saracens and Harlequins that included three Premiership title wins.

Now coaching at London Scottish and the founder of MyoMaster, the athlete recovery brand which featured on Dragons’ Den, Gray has recalled the abrupt start he had to his professional playing career, explaining how he shattered his knee within 24 hours of getting a contract from Northampton.

The offer had been left unsigned on Gray’s kitchen table. However, while doctors were preparing Gray for an amputation as his injury was so bad, Hunter, who delivered the contract, turned up at the hospital to tell the stricken No2 not to give up, to seek a second opinion and that his deal with Northampton was still on.

Hunter has spent the last decade working at Rob Baxter’s Exeter, but his role in convincing Gray he was capable of making a comeback is an inspiring story that has now been posted to LinkedIn. “This is the coach who changed my life,” began Gray, recounting his professional baptism of fire.

“I was a young lad from a Nottingham comprehensive with a crazy dream of becoming a professional rugby player… Rob Hunter made that dream come true, he offered me my first professional contract at Northampton.

“Getting that contract was the best day of my life. But just 24 hours later, I had a major accident and everything changed. And this is the story of how he altered the course of my life, not once but twice. The day after my contract arrived, I headed down to my local club to play one final farewell match with my boyhood team.

“I left my unsigned contract from Northampton on my kitchen table. During that last game, I suffered a career ending injury. I snapped my knee so badly, the doctor’s were preparing me for amputation… Within 24 hours my dream had shattered into a thousand pieces.

“Rob came straight to see me, and instead of saying what I expected, ‘Sorry to hear about the injury and best of luck in the future’, he gave me a pep talk that changed everything. ‘Doctors don’t know what we are made of. I was told many times I would never play again. I made my own decision and I always got back’.

“He told me to get a second opinion and not rest until I found someone who would help me come back. Rob said he would support me fully back to fitness and that I would still be a Saints player even though I had not signed a contract and they had no obligation.

“I learnt to walk again and I went on to win three Premiership titles. I wouldn’t have achieved my dream if it wasn’t for Rob. He refused to give up on me. As a coach and a leader you have the power to completely change someone’s future. Make it count.”