Sam Warburton sets 'sack' deadline for Warren Gatland as Wales boss

Retired Wales skipper Sam Warburton believes now is not the time for the Welsh Rugby Union to consider sacking Warren Gatland. The Kiwi enjoyed enormous success during his first stint in charge from 2008 to 2019, the Welsh achieving Six Nations Grand Slams in 2008, 2012 and 2019. They also won the Six Nations title in 2013 and were Rugby World Cup semi-finalists in 2011 and 2019 and quarter-finalists in 2015.

Gatland handed the reins to Wayne Pivac following the 2019 finals in Japan, going on to concentrate on his head coach role with the 2021 British and Irish Lions. Pivac won a Six Nations title in 2021 but was replaced by Gatland ahead of the 2023 Six Nations. The Welsh finished fifth in that tournament, winning just one of their five matches, but they bounced back to reach the World Cup quarter-finals where they were eliminated by Argentina in Marseille.

Results have since imploded, though. Wales lost all five matches in the 2024 Six Nations and have since been beaten by South Africa and Australia (twice), leaving them on a winless run of nine matches dating back to last October’s World Cup pool win over Georgia in Nantes.

Ahead of the upcoming November campaign, which features Autumn Nations Series matches versus Fiji, Australia and South Africa in Cardiff, there has been speculation that Wales could axe Gatland and begin a new rebuilding project. However, Warburton reckoned Gatland should be given until the end of the 2025 Six Nations before a change is considered. “If I was in charge, I would wait until after next year’s Six Nations to make any decision on Warren Gatland’s future,” he said.

“It would be way too cut-throat to sack him now. You have got to give him time so I would wait and see how results and performances pan out until the end of the Six Nations next year. Given his track record and his progress over the summer, changing the coach wouldn’t be in my thinking for the powers that be at Welsh Rugby Union.

“I have not given it any thought on who his replacement could be. His style is a good style for international rugby. I don’t know who is out there. Whoever comes in, you want to look at someone that’s had previous international experience.”

Wales have suffered from the loss of a raft of experienced players such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and so on. However, Warburton suggested the recent development of Dewi Lake offered great hope for the future.

“I saw Dewi Lake play when I was coaching over in Wales and I spent a bit of time with him. From his physical stature, athleticism and professionalism, I thought that this is the world class hooker Wales have been crying out for. I thought he would make it without a doubt, injuries permitting.

“He is so aggressive and he is a powerful athlete. He has proven to everyone what every coach in the system has seen over the last four years. He is a textbook, modern-day hooker. If you asked him to fill in at number eight, he could do a job there. Dewi Lake will be a world class hooker for Wales, there is no doubt about that.

“If I was on the selection committee for the Lions, Dan Sheehan and Dewi Lake are the two obvious selections for me at hooker. If Welsh fans are panicking about who is going to go, I’m almost certain that Dewi will be on that tour.”

Canterbury ambassador Warburton was speaking at the recent launch of Stampede, the former back-rower claiming it is the lightest front-five boot ever. “Canterbury’s boots are so light, comfortable and durable. I was completely blown away when I saw the range. The Stampede is the lightest front-five boot I have ever seen.

“When I went to Canterbury’s offices five years ago, I was amazed with what they wanted to do. They had big plans then and this boot range has taken time to develop and when people pick it up in the shop, they are going to be very surprised with what they see. They have got a boot that is going to be very popular with professionals and grassroots players alike.”