Joe Gray's start-up scores big following prime-time appearance on national TV

Former rugby star turned entrepreneur Joe Gray, who now coaches London Scottish, has received a potentially life-changing investment on the high profile BBC One television show Dragons’ Den.

Gray, who is England capped and played for Northampton Saints, Saracens and mainly Harlequins, secured investment for his recovery start-up, MyoMaster.

Fresh off turning over an impressive £1m in the last quarter, Gray and his wife and MyoMaster co-founder Lottie Whyte received a £100,000 investment from Gary Neville and Sara Davies.

The business specialises in creating high-level sports recovery solutions including massage guns, compression boots and portable ice baths. They also have a connected app in development.

At age 17, Gray almost had his leg amputated after a horrific injury and was told that he would never run or play rugby again. He went on become the only player to have won every domestic and European trophy available to players in the top two tiers of English rugby.

Now 35-years-old, Gray came up with the concept in 2021 when he tried to treat a recurring Achilles tendonitis injury using a device made out of makeshift tools in his kitchen. His wife then helped to drive the business forward, using her maternity leave from a high-profile job as an opportunity to grow the business.

They went on to secure cash backing from Google’s Black Founders Fund and were recogised as one of the UK’s ‘Entrepreneurs of the Year’.

They are now targeting further expansion after the successful appearance on Dragons’ Den, where founders pitch ideas to wealthy investors.

The episode aired on Thursday 29th February and saw the MyoMaster husband and wife team face Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett, and guest Dragon Gary Neville. Neville and Davies each ended up investing £50,000 into the business.

They actually received a total of four offers from the Dragons – including Jones and Meaden – before ultimately shaking hands with Neville and Davies.

“Going into the Den was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said MyoMaster co-founder Lottie Whyte.

“Presenting to some of the biggest names in the business world and being grilled on every aspect of our brand was an amazing experience.

“By combining Gary’s sporting connections and experience with Sara’s business expertise, this can really help open doors for us on this next phase of our journey. Going on the show has given us the drive to continue innovating our business and change the way people approach recovery and performance optimisation.”

You can watch the full episode on the BBC iPlayer.