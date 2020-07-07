8:14am, 07 July 2020

Saracens have agreed on a three-year extension with Ralph Adams-Hale, the prop who hasn’t played since suffering a serious ankle injury during a Gallagher Premiership outing last November at Gloucester.

Having spent some time during his Saracens academy apprenticeship at London Scottish and Bedford, the loosehead enjoyed a 2018/19 debut season to remember, the first outing versus Wasps and a first try against Bristol culminating in a Premiership final appearance off the bench where he played a key part in Sean Maitland’s important try in the Twickenham win over Exeter.

Adams-Hale then went on to feature heavily in the opening part of the current season before suffering a serious ankle injury at Kingsholm, Saracens’ first match following their initial points deduction for salary cap breaches.

The Londoners were subsequently automatically relegated to the Championship for the 2020/21 season, a campaign the former England U20 front row is targeting as he continues his rehabilitation.

“It’s awesome to be able to sign an extension with Sarries,” he said. “The fact the club has offered me an extension when I’m still injured really shows the trust and the belief they have that I’ll be able to get back and play at a top-level again.

“I’ve made such great memories and made such great friends here so to be able to extend for a few more years is great.”

Saracens boss Mark McCall added: “Ralph is another product of our outstanding academy and we are thrilled that he is extending his time at the club.

“Before his unfortunate injury, Ralph had shown really promising signs of progression and growth in his game. He has been extremely dedicated in his rehabilitation from the injury and we are looking forward to having him back on the field and helping him realise his undoubted potential.”

