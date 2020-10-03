6:07pm, 03 October 2020

The Springbok Showdown was billed as South Africa’s answer to North vs South and a chance for new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to gauge the readiness of the nation’s players after more than six months without play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Green vs Gold’ fixture ended in a comprehensive 25-9 win to the Siya Kolisi-led Green side, but was marred by an error-strewn match that was described as ‘difficult to watch’.

In just the second week of professional rugby for the country, South Africa’s players struggled for combinations and consistency in the new look teams with a lack of a time to prepare. The uninspiring contest led fans to pour water over the Springboks’ Rugby Championship hopes, with some suggesting this showed why the team should not travel to Australia.

Springboks fans online claimed that the ‘future doesn’t look bright’, another claiming ‘the standard was shocking’ in a game that was ‘never going to be a classic’.

The #SpringbokShowdown was a tough watch but always good to have rugby back on our screens! Looking forward to Super Rugby Unlocked ? — Brandon Lee Portnoy (@BrandonPortnoy) October 3, 2020

A dog's breakfast – that is what you get when your top players do not play in your top competitions – Supersport infused for exposure and money trade-off with SA Rugby – should have been a Barabarian match not 2 Commissioners playing tiddly winks but sold a a World Chess final — Schalk Burger (@skalabrak) October 3, 2020

any way , our players has not played for 6 months and this is only their second match in that time and guys is already complaining and having a go . rugby really is back 🙁 — Oom Rugby (@Oom_Rugby) October 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I am not happy with the #SpringbokGold they didn't show any fighting spirit but a string of errors. The future don't look bright #SpringbokGreen #TeamSiya #Springboks #CastleShowdown #SpringbokShowdown # — Themba Kaebis (@Themba_kaebis) October 3, 2020

The “BokTrial” was never going to be a classic. 80 minutes game time under a lot of these players belts over the last 6 months, can’t expect much. Gives the Bok management a chance to see what’s out there locally, that makes it worthwhile. #GREENvGOLD #BokTrials #goodexercise — Graeme Peacock (@graemepeacock05) October 3, 2020

Agree very rusty and poor quality match , even with game time not convinced enough International level quality on show ? Probably 30 top level players playing overseas will be needed to compete against Lions ? — Wayne Gabb (@gabbo1961) October 3, 2020

Even though a preseason game, the standard was shocking. A classic case of no combinations in key positions and a clear lack of practice time. Not convinced it achieved anything? — Andrew Bradford (@Andrew_B1971) October 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

South African journalists offered some explanations to dampen the fans disappointment, with Brenden Nel comparing the clash to a Super Rugby pre-season game.

With more rugby under their belt, he wrote, the players will be better in three weeks time. It seemed many fans were expecting a North vs South type fixture that was held after 10 weeks of Super Rugby Aotearoa which had created unrealistic expectations for players with only 80-minutes of rugby under their belts from the week before.

Jon Cardinelli wrote the game was ‘very much a pre-season hitout’ where the players were untried and learning new combinations while Craig Ray wrote this is confirmation SARU needs to pull the pin on this year’s Rugby Championship.

Anyone who has watched a pre-season game for a super rugby franchise will know this is a familiar sight – these mistakes. Expect the players to be much better in two to three weeks time. — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) October 3, 2020

Those comparing this to NZ north south game a bit of perspective. Theirs at the end of 10 weeks of rugby. This one after some – not all – have played 80mins of rugby in 6 months. Not a good first half but not surprised. — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) October 3, 2020

Very much a pre-season hitout. Lots of untried combos, plenty of mistakes. Scrums were a battle, and the pattern re kick chase and defence on both side was evident. #GreenvGold — Jon Cardinelli (@jon_cardinelli) October 3, 2020

Takeaways from this game: EVERYONE: 'Boks can't catch or pass'

RASSIE AND JACQUES: 'We're gonna scrum and maul everyone else to smithereens!'#GreenvGold — Jon Cardinelli (@jon_cardinelli) October 3, 2020

Quite obvious watching this, Boks should not be going to Rugby Championship. It is the confirmation coaches and SARU hierarchy need. Expect an announcement to confirm soon. #greenvgold #rugby — Craig Ray (@craigray11) October 3, 2020

Speaking on the post-match broadcast, Springbok legend Schalk Burger said that ‘no one’ stood out from the contest, which he found difficult to digest as a viewer.

‘No one stood out, it was a hard watch throughout.’

‘Siya and his boys defended well and the difference between the teams was that his side took their chances while their rivals did not.’

The amount of kicking in the contest was widely criticised by fans but captain Siya Kolisi said that the side operated like it was a test match, leading to a 6-3 score line at halftime.

What's the idea behind kicking for poles in a game like this? @SuperSportTV #SSRugby #greenvgold — Michael McLaggan (@MclagganMichael) October 3, 2020

Why are we kicking for 3 points when that can be practiced on the field any day? This is a non-competitive match. Go for set pieces! #SSRugby #greenvgold — Ricardo da Costa (@rgdacosta) October 3, 2020

The players will get the chance to find better form when the return to their club sides next week for South Africa’s resumption of Super Rugby.

Super Rugby Unlocked commences next Friday including the four current Super Rugby franchises, plus the Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas to prepare for the proposed Rugby Championship, which Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said a decision will be announced no later than October 10 on whether they will take part in.