‘They’ve got that bang’: The NRL star Aaron Smith would ‘hate’ to see in rugby

Rugby Australia pulled off a major coup earlier this year by signing Sydney Roosters flyer Joseph Suaalii on a lucrative deal, and other NRL stars could follow.

If RA get their way, Suaalii might not be the only league star to jump codes.

As reported by The Australian last month, some of the biggest names in rugby league have been included in a list of “definite” targets.

New South Wales and Australia representatives Nathan Cleary and Payne Haas have been linked with sensational moves to rugby union, and they aren’t the only ones either.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has, on a number of occasions, expressed his interest in acquiring the services of South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer Cameron Murray.

In an interview on SEN’s Mornings with Matt White, Jones said the Origin star would “be a fantastic 12 in rugby” – and clearly, an All Black agrees.

Veteran halfback Aaron Smith said he would “hate” to see Cameron Murray play for the Wallabies.

“I’d hate to see Cam Murray at 12,” Smith said on The Ice Project. “He’d be a gun.

“Cam Murray, his schoolboy highlights are pretty gangster and (Roosters forward Angus) Crichton is the same, big centres, ball runners, offload, stay in the play for the whole time.

“They’re your workhorses but they’ve got that bang, that’s what you want your midfield to be.”

In response to Jones’ comments, Murray told reporters earlier this year he would “contemplate and consider” a move to rugby union once his contract with the Rabbitohs runs out.

As for Origin teammate Payne Haas, the star forward is reportedly “seriously” considering a move to the 15-player game.

Haas is widely considered to be the best forward in rugby league, and is certainly one of the key players at the Brisbane Broncos.

“Payne Haas, him at six or eight,” Smith added.



“You can’t not respect their ball carrying ability and as I said earlier, if you can win the gain line, you’re gonna win the next play.”

Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona was also linked with a move to rugby union, but recently inked a contract extension with the traditional NRL powerhouse.

While the Storm have secured the services of one of the most destructive ball-runners in the game, Smith believes two of Asofa-Solomona’s teammates could succeed in rugby.

“I reckon Harry Grant would be the man to be honest at nine, and he would just destroy it because he’s so fast and strong.

“Harry Grant at nine and (Cameron) Munster for me at fullback would just be, in rugby, a gun.

“I think his talent and gifts and vision, because that’s what rugby has it’s so structured defensively, the guys that you don’t know what they’re going to do, it’s just so hard to mark (them).

“His wiggles and his goosies and his offloads and how hard he is and doesn’t give up, they’re the players you want in rugby. Munny Munster, he’d be a freak.”