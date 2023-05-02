Select Edition

1

The NZ midfielder who could have proved the difference

2

Warren Gatland explains shock axing of 2021 Lions starter

3

Gloucester leaver Jordy Reid has named his new club

4

Exclusive: England to name John Mitchell as new women's head coach

5

The Jonny Gray injury update that will disappoint Gregor Townsend

International News

‘No real rush’: Injured All Black Quinn Tupaea shares injury update

‘It felt strange’: The All Black who could’ve been a Wallaby

Brumbies star set to be lured to the Force

World Rugby statement: The death of ex-chairman Bernard Lapasset

Levi Aumua dominated round seven | The Breakdown

Moana Pasifika's Levi Aumua was yet again in damaging form in round seven as Apia hosted a historic matchup with the Reds.

All hail Nick Abendanon, a rare talent overlooked by England but adored in France
s
steve 16 minutes ago

Great player, have to agree whenever I saw him playing he just oozed class and was a joy to watch.

Why there isn’t 'mass panic' at London Irish - Andy Goode
M
Michele 3 hours ago

I hope you're right - nice to see this more positive analysis. I would love (and am waiting to see) a Rugby Pass article about the RFU's $50 million debt. Thanks!

InternationalRedsWaratahs

‘Starting to find my feet’: Jock Campbell ‘excited’ as Reds find form

By AAP
Jock Campbell. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)

Jock Campbell’s season has gone a bit like the Queensland Reds’ but the understated back thinks he and the team are now finally finding their feet.

An ankle injury kept the Test fullback out of the Reds’ season-opener and, after making his Wallabies debut on last year’s European tour, he finds himself on the outer in a World Cup year.

Patrolling the backline with fellow winger or fullback Jordan Petaia, Campbell says he is finding form just as the Reds have rediscovered some sparkle.

Back-to-back wins have come since a mid-season bye Campbell rated as a crucial juncture in a stalling season that will be departing coach Brad Thorn’s last in charge.

“I’m starting to find my feet now, and as a team we’re in the same position,” he said.

“It was a positive review (of last weekend’s win over the Western Force) compared to some we’ve done this year.

“(During the bye week) we looked at our game honestly and it wasn’t good enough in a number of areas.

“It’s all to play for now. We’re excited.”

The Reds are sixth and will meet traditional rivals the Waratahs (seventh) in Townsville on Saturday, with Campbell’s sister Tina featuring for Queensland in the same day’s Super W final against Fijiana Drua.

NSW Waratahs chase momentum not Test spots against Reds

Momentum is the buzzword at the NSW Waratahs but even they concede it's folly to claim having it without winning successive games in the Super Rugby Pacific.

Read Now

“Much like us, the Waratahs are not where they want to be and this is a big game in respect to the season and general rivalry,” Jock Campbell said.

The Reds women came from behind to beat the ACT Brumbies last time out and lock in their decisive clash with the defending champions, who upset the undefeated NSW Waratahs to book their spot.

“It was funny, we were in the sheds about to run out and someone told us they won,” Tina Campbell said.

“We were all a bit shocked.

“The key against Fiji will be to shut down their offloads and don’t put the ball in their hands. So possession will be key … and this year we have the belief we can win.”

