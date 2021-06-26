Close Notice
British and Irish Lions British and Irish Lions Japan Japan
BRITISH & IRISH LIONS vs JAPAN
Sat 26 June | 3:00pm BST | 11:00pm JST
GET LIVE UPDATES, SCORES, STATS & MORE!

00
DAYS
01
HOURS
36
MINUTES
43
SECONDS
Get Live Blog Updates, Scores, Stats, & More! LIVE UPDATES
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

The Lions suffered another Scottish-flavoured setback at Friday night's jersey presentation

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The Lions suffered another Scotland-flavoured setback ahead of Saturday’s match versus Japan in Edinburgh as bubble restrictions resulted in Doddie Weir, the 50-year-old veteran of the successful 1997 tour to South Africa, being unable to present the match jerseys to the team in their hotel on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presentation of the jerseys is usually a massive deal with the Lions and Warren Gatland had hoped to tap into the Scottish psyche by getting Weir involved in the jersey presentation. However, that grand plan was scuppered by the safety restrictions surrounding the squad ahead of their departure to South Africa for their eight-match, three-Test tour.

The unavailability of Weir to hand over the jerseys was the latest Scottish-type setback in a week that thankfully culminated in 16,500 fans being present at Murrayfield to watch the match versus the Japanese.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Maro Itoje on what it is like to play for Saracens

When Gatland originally unveiled his XV for the game last Tuesday, his selection included four Scottish starters but that number was halved by kick-off time as a concussed Hamish Watson and a back-spasmed Zander Fagerson had to drop out.

They were replaced by Justin Tipuric and Tadhg Furlong, alterations which resulted in the Lions fielding an XV containing seven Irish players, six Welsh and just two Scots in a team that contained no English player for the first time since 1950.

A social media post by the Lions on Saturday showed Gatland addressing his squad at the Friday night jersey presentation. He said: “It’s a very special occasion when we get a chance to present the Lions jersey. We had initially asked Doddie Weir to come and do that but unfortunately, because of the restrictions, it was unable to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To Doddie, on behalf of the British and Irish Lions, we want to wish you and your family all the very, very best and I’d like to say just keep fighting hard, mate. To the new caps, congratulations, you get the honour of wearing the Lions jersey for the very first time, the famous red jersey, and I know you will go out there and give it your very best.”

The struggle to replace Ma’a Nonu The All Blacks are yet to find a midfielder that possesses the same subtleties to their game as Ma'a Nonu. Gregor Paul All Blacks exclusion could be the making of Cullen Grace Paradoxically, being dropped by the All Blacks could kick-start the career of 21-year-old Cullen Grace. Tom Vinicombe How the All Blacks will bring fire back to the fore in 2021 The All Blacks have selected a set of forwards that can bring some much-needed aggression to the pack. Gregor Paul Card confusion reigns supreme across global game Conflicting messages over high tackles and head knocks in both hemispheres remain game’s reliable constant. Patrick McKendry The new propping blood gunning for All Blacks selection The All Blacks will look to rejuvenate their front-row in 2021. Which men are due a call-up? Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

The Lions suffered another Scottish-flavoured setback at Friday night's jersey presentation

Search