Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The NZ midfielder who could have proved the difference

2

Warren Gatland explains shock axing of 2021 Lions starter

3

Gloucester leaver Jordy Reid has named his new club

4

Exclusive: England to name John Mitchell as new women's head coach

5

The Jonny Gray injury update that will disappoint Gregor Townsend

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Jono Ross: 'People said I was going to a nothing club'

Sale Sharks totem Jono Ross has his say on the salary cap, fan abuse and Premiership owners as he explains his decision to retire.

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

‘It felt strange’: The All Black who could’ve been a Wallaby

Brumbies star set to be lured to the Force

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

England's failed motivational video | Offload

James Haskell recalls a story from the England camp in the lead-up to a Test against New Zealand, where coaches had a motivational video put together but it failed to have the desired effect.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

All hail Nick Abendanon, a rare talent overlooked by England but adored in France
s
steve 19 minutes ago

Great player, have to agree whenever I saw him playing he just oozed class and was a joy to watch.

Go to comments More News
Why there isn’t 'mass panic' at London Irish - Andy Goode
M
Michele 3 hours ago

I hope you're right - nice to see this more positive analysis. I would love (and am waiting to see) a Rugby Pass article about the RFU's $50 million debt. Thanks!

Go to comments More News
Gallagher PremiershipForce

The Englishman who is hot on the heels of Shaun Stevenson

By AAP
Zach Kibirige of the Force celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between Hurricanes and Western Force at Central Energy Trust Arena, on April 02, 2023, in Palmerston North, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Western Force centre Sam Spink has praised Zach Kibirige for his “ridiculous” hot form, but says wins rather than individual accolades will be the focus for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibirige has been a revelation in his first season at the Force, scoring eight tries to sit second on the Super Rugby Pacific try-scoring table.

Chiefs star Shaun Stevenson sits on top of the leaderboard with nine tries, but the race to finish on top of the tries table doesn’t interest the 10th-placed Force, who are battling to stay in the finals race.

“He (Kibirige) doesn’t really care if he’s top of the leaderboard unless his tries are winning us games,” Spink said ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch.

“If he’s picking up two, three tries a week and we’re still losing, it’s sort of null and void.”

Spink played previously with Kibirige at English outfit Wasps and has been blown away by the winger’s hot form.

“It’s ridiculous to be honest,” Spink said.

“Some of the tries he’s scored have been finishes I haven’t seen from many people in world rugby really.

“When he turned up to Wasps a few seasons ago he had a similar stint of form. He started scoring tries for fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve put him in a bit of space and he’s just taken it upon itself to take it to the next level.”

Spink and Kibirige didn’t get to play together much at Wasps due to injury and selection, but the Englishmen are thriving at the Force.

“It (our relationship) has become stronger as we’ve come over here,” Spink said.

“A lot of similarities – both being English, avoiding all that Aussie banter. Sometimes we had to stick together to get through it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s very loud with how he communicates, so it’s great to have him outside of me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He knows what I want to do and what I’m good at and I know if I can get the ball to him in a bit of space, he can create some magic.”

The Force will be without five-eighth Bryce Hegarty (knee), fellow back Bayley Kuenzle (hamstring) and flanker Tim Anstee (concussion) against the Crusaders, but new signing Isi Naisarani will be unleashed.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ The midfielder who could have proved the difference for the All Blacks The midfielder who could have proved the difference for the All Blacks
Search