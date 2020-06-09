The excitement and waiting is over…. rugby is back and The Breakdown crew are here to break down the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.
Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and Sir John Kirwan are joined on the panel by Highlanders skipper Ash Dixon, Chiefs pivot Aaron Cruden, Hurricanes co-captain Dane Coles, Blues veteran James Parsons and Blues chief executive Andrew Hore.
