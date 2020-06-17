5:45pm, 17 June 2020

The current crop of international wings have certainly done well to follow in their predecessors’ footsteps.

The likes of Cheslin Kolbe, Makozole Mapimpi, Jonny May and Rieko Ioane – to name just a few – have no problem causing havoc to any defence.

During the World Cup, Kolbe and Mapimpi were an instrumental part in the Springboks’ 2019 triumph.

They scored a try apiece during the Final – establishing themselves among the finest wings South Africa has produced.

However, before Kolbe and Mapimpi, there was a man by the name of Chester Williams.

Born in Paarl, Williams was a very talented player who played for the Western Province, before winning the Currie Cup with the Golden Lions in 1999.

He made his Springbok debut at the age of 23 against Argentina in November 1993 and was part of the Springboks side that won the 1995 World Cup.

Williams still holds the record for the only South African to have scored four tries in a World Cup play-off match.

The wing had defenders grasping thin air as he dazzled his way through the big Pacific Islanders during the quarterfinal win over Samoa.

Williams, nicknamed the ‘Black Pearl’, is one of just two players who hold this incredible record.

The other legend is All Blacks superstar Jonah Lomu.

The New Zealander bagged four tries during a semifinal match against England at the 1995 World Cup.

Sadly for the rugby fraternity, both have passed – Williams in 2019 and Lomu in 2015.

However, 25-years and six World Cup editions later, their joint record still remains intact.

– Leezil Hendricks/Rugby365