Taine Plumtree called up as Wales lose star to facial injury

Scarlets back-row Taine Plumtree has been drafted into Wales’ senior squad, with Aaron Wainwright recuperating from the facial injury he suffered against France.

Wainwright isn’t the only casualty, with centre Owen Watkins removed from the field in their 43-0 loss to France at the Stade de France.

The Ospreys midfielder is undergoing further evaluation on a knee problem sustained in the same encounter. Meanwhile, Sale Sharks tighthead prop WillGriff John has rejoined the group in Nice, boosting squad depth ahead of Wales’ next Guinness Six Nations fixture as they seek a bounce-back performance.

A WRU statement reads: “Scarlets back row Taine Plumtree has been called up to the Wales senior men’s squad while Aaron Wainwright continues his recovery from a facial injury sustained during Friday night’s opening match of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations against France.

“Ospreys centre Owen Watkin continues to undergo assessment on a knee injury also sustained during Friday’s match.

“Tighthead prop WillGriff John (Sale Sharks) has re-joined the squad in Nice.”

Wales have been left reeling after the record loss to France, a 13 consecutive defeat for Warren Gatland’s men.

Despite Wales dominating early possession, Antoine Dupont’s dazzling performance orchestrated four first-half tries from wingers Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. The second period brought more pain as Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton, and Gregory Alldritt dotted down. While France had a late setback when Romain Ntamack was red-carded, Wales’ bleak night ended without a point.

Next weekend’s Round 2 clash against Italy in Rome has been labelled one of Wales’ biggest games in their history, given Gatland’s dire run of form and the risk of a humiliating Six Nations campaign.

After a strong showing against Scotland, Italy will fancy their chances against a Wales side desperate to bring their worst losing run to a halt.