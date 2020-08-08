1:59am, 08 August 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Hurricanes and Chiefs at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

In team news, Wes Goosen will bring up 50 games for the Hurricanes in what will also be the final home match for departing duo Kobus van Wyk and Ben May.

Aaron Mauger speaks to media

Goosen has been with the Wellington-based side since 2016, when he debuted against the Reds in Wellington.

Since then, the 24-year-old has gone onto score 22 tries for the side, two of which were during the 34 – 32 win against the Crusaders in Christchurch two weeks ago.

Dane Coles returns to the number 2 jersey having recovered from a minor back twinge, with the powerful Asafo Aumua on the bench. Tyrel Lomax also returns to action after he too sat the last game out with an injury.

Vince Aso starts at second-five, with Ngani Laumape forced to sit the rest of the competition out with a broken arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kobus Van Wyk gets the nod for a spot on the wing, following Ben Lam’s departure for France whilst Peter Umaga-Jensen gets his fourth start this year in the midfield after his superb performance against the Crusaders two weeks ago.

There’s plenty of depth on the bench, with halfback Jamie Booth set to provide impact along with Devan Flanders, Pouri Rakete-Stones and Billy Proctor to name a few. Kane Le’aupepe returns to the 23 for the first time in 2020 after a long break through injury.

It's our last home game of 2020 this Saturday and it's against the mighty @ChiefsRugby

Just over 15,000 tickets sold already, so we're expecting an incredible atmosphere at #OurHouse.

Click here to get your tickets: https://t.co/0v8eznFEFl pic.twitter.com/MdP4qvR5pR — Hurricanes Rugby (@Hurricanesrugby) August 6, 2020

As for the Chiefs, Ollie Norris set to start for the first time at loosehead, while Samisoni Taukei’aho earns the starting role shifting Bradley Slater to the reserves bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala will again start at tighthead, and locking duo of Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Mitchell Brown will complete the tight five.

All Black Luke Jacobson returns after breaking his hand to start at No. 6, joining captain Sam Cane at seven and the powerful Pita Gus Sowakula at No. 8.

First five-eighth Kaleb Trask will steer the ship at ten in the only change to the starting backline.

The re-enforcements off the bench include Waikato prop Rob Cobb, who will be hoping to make his Super Rugby debut, alongside Taranaki back Kini Naholo who has been named in jersey No 23.

Other changes to the bench include lock Tupou Vaa’i and loose forward Mitchell Karpik joining the twenty-three.