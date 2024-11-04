Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic abuse against his former partner, covering incidents over a five-year period.

Hogg – who earned 100 caps for Scotland before his retirement last year – appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

The court heard that Hogg’s actions left his former partner feeling fearful and wishing “for it to be morning as soon as possible.” He admitted to sending 200 text messages within a few hours following the breakup of their marriage and to using tracking apps to monitor her location.

The court also heard that Hogg would often return home after drinking with colleagues, engaging in abusive behaviour, including shouting, swearing, and accusing his ex-wife of “not being fun” for choosing to stay upstairs with their children.

Hogg debuted for Scotland in 2012, achieving 171 points across his 100 international appearances. He also represented the British and Irish Lions twice. In July last year, Hogg retired from international rugby, having previously planned to step down after the World Cup.

Hogg appeared earlier this year at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for allegedly breaching bail conditions related to domestic abuse charges involving his estranged wife. He initially denied charges of stalking and controlling behavior over a seven-year period.

Earlier this year Hogg signed a two-year contract with Bernard Laporte’s Montpellier. He has been playing fly-half for the side in recent weeks before a hand injury left him back on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen how the French club deal with the situation, as court proceeding were already in motion when they signed the former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs star.

Montpellier previous sacked France prop Mohamed Haouas for domestic violence, who was caught on CCTV beating his wife in a shopping centre, although he later rejoined the club after a spell with Biarritz in the Pro D2.

