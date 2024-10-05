Strong Edinburgh side devoured by Lions in Jo'burg

Edinburgh have suffered a heavy and frankly humiliating 55-21 defeat at the hands of the Lions in Johannesburg in the United Rugby Championship.

Despite boasting a side heavy with Scotland internationals Edinburgh were simply blown out of the water in what was a totally one-sided rout in the first half that saw the Lions go to the sheds with a scarcely believable scoreline of 48-0 totted up.

The Lions dominated from the start, with fly-half Kade Wolhuter kicking an early penalty before tries from Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane and Edwill van der Merwe pushed them further ahead.

Edinburgh struggled to contain the Lions’ fast-paced attack and their defence faltered repeatedly.

By halftime the Lions had built their commanding lead with further tries from Rynhardt Jonker, Reinhard Nothnagel and Francke Horn; with Maxwane and van der Merwe collecting their braces before the whistle was blown on the first forty.

There was a fightback of sorts from the Scottish outfit in the second half. Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist crashed over just after the break, while scores off the pine for Ben Muncaster and Patrick Harrison added some respect to the scoreboard – but it was far from enough.

Maxwane completed his hattrick with a late try in the 71st minute, putting the cherry on top of what was a resounding victory for the home side.

Questions will be of Sean Everitt’s side, who now sit bottom of the URC table with zero wins from three attempts.

