12:27pm, 29 May 2020

The Super Rugby Stormers have confirmed the departure of three more promising youngsters to rival teams. Talented full-back David Kriel will join the Bulls while hooker Dan Jooste will be heading to Durban to join the Sharks. The two players will join their new teams when their respective contracts are up at the end of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest development comes after the Stormers lost the services hooker Schalk Erasmus who will also be joining the Bulls later this year. The loss of Kriel and Jooste is not the kind of news Stormers fans want to hear.

Jooste, 22, is a former South Africa Under-20 star who made his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers against the Lions in 2019. Kriel, 21, is a versatile player who can play full-back and centre. He is also a formidable figure in the backline as he stands at 1.94m and weighs 94kg.

Ex-Springboks back row Schalk Burger reflects on the multitude of highs and lows during his lengthy career

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Springbok full-back Warrick Gelant will be joining the Stormers, who managed last week to keep hold of Pieter-Steph du Toit, the 2019 World Rugby player of the year, until 2021.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have confirmed that fly-half Manie Libbok has decided to continue his career in Durban with the Sharks after five years of dedicated service to the Bulls. Libbok, who can also play at full-back and has dabbled on the wing and centre, certainly made his mark at Loftus Versfeld with his never-say-die attitude and his energetic nature.

The 22-year-old former Junior Springbok and SA Schools star represented the franchise at every level before stamping his authority in Vodacom Super Rugby. “Libbok is a great young player and will grow into something very special. We respect his decisions and wish him well with the next steps in his career,” said director of rugby Jake White.

– rugby365.com

ADVERTISEMENT