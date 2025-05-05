Stats highlight Henry Pollock's Lions-hearted performance
Henry Pollock’s arcing run to the tryline in Saturday’s epic 37-24 Champions Cup semi-final win over Leinster will be remembered as one of the highlight reel moments in the history of the Investec Champions Cup.
Pollock had gone into the match against a backdrop of noise from fans and pundits alike questioning whether he could walk the walk as well as talk the talk after his try-scoring antics in the quarter-final against Castres.
With Saints down to 14 men and down by five points after Curtis Langdon was sent to the sin-bin approaching the half an hour mark, Pollock silenced the doubters and showed exactly why his ability is worth all the hype by hitting a great line and taking the ball at full pace on halfway and then rounding Sam Prendergast as if he wasn’t there.
It drew Saints level at 15-15 and prompted another celebration, the 20-year-old unashamedly pressing his forefinger and index finger to his neck as if to check his pulse right in front of the hordes of Leinster fans.
While that was a standout moment, Pollock’s all-round contribution, on both sides of the ball, was phenomenal. He was the top tackler in the game with 18, 15 of which were inside the Saints’ half, as part of their defiant rearguard action.
Andy Farrell is known to be big on players with an insatiable work-rate, and the fact that Pollock also hit the most defensive rucks in the match (21) is unlikely to have gone unnoticed ahead of Thursday’s Lions squad announcement.
People talking like this is the first time Pollock has played well but his tounament stats are insane:
Tackles made: 1st (96)
Defenders Beaten: 5th (22)
Tries: 4th (7)
Turnovers: 1st (18)
For context on that last one the next best is Doris on 13 followed by J.Willis on 10
You should have done this article instead, I had been very disappointed in it’s ‘stats’ highlight.
Looks like a beefier Oli Mathis, beautiful balance and speed. Hope it’s not coached out of him.
Cannot believe the vitriol from the Irish fans regarding as to who to blame. Their no 8 was totally outplayed by opposite number. No 9 slow and sluggish. No 10 schoolboy standard Centre pairing past sell by date. Slow wings and off day by fullback. The team played with no hunger. Who to blame - the coaches. Maybe the team psychologist????
Before you disrespect other fans you should reveal your own nationality…..?
Didn’t think so…. (coward)
So funny to see Sam Prender-gassed by Pollock for his try!
According to Kearney, HP had “a target on his back” heading to Dublin and would have been better advised to “keep his head down and learn his trade”, but then again, he’s just another of the Irish arrogant crew that got their comeuppance on Saturday once again…
Yes he certainly is, I remember when he said in the preview to the WC QF, that if Ireland play to 90% of their potential, they'll win.! What.??
Kearney looked like a mug after the game, stood there on premier sports having to eat his words.
Love it