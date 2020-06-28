10:12am, 28 June 2020

Gloucester Rugby have responded to last night’s statement by London Irish in which the club threatened to sue the Cherry and Whites over the signing of new head coach George Skivington.

The statement released by London Irish following the public unveiling of Skivington by Gloucester read: “London Irish Chief Executive Brian Facer says that the club will reserve the right to consider all its options following Gloucester’s announcement regarding the appointment of George Skivington as their new Head Coach.

“The news from Kingsholm comes despite Skivington being under contract with London Irish until summer 2021 and there having been no approach – whether informal or formal – from Gloucester’s management to London Irish’s management requesting permission to talk to the former England Saxon.”

It went on to express disappointment at the rival club. You can read the full statement here.

Now Gloucester have responded in kind, explaining their position and the circumstances by which Skivington came into the role. “Gloucester Rugby has seen the statement from London Irish of 27 June 2020.

“In light of the comments made in that statement, Gloucester Rugby wishes to clarify the position:

“Gloucester Rugby openly advertised its Head Coach role in the usual way. George Skivington (“GS”) was the stand out candidate following that process.

“Gloucester Rugby understood that GS was not restricted contractually from joining the club. Gloucester Rugby, nevertheless, directly and straightforwardly sought clarification of London Irish’s position. That clarification has not been forthcoming.

“Gloucester Rugby is therefore surprised and disappointed by both the contents of statement from London Irish, and the forum in which it was released, not least in view of the proactive efforts made by Gloucester Rugby during the course of this week.

“Gloucester Rugby will continue to seek to engage with London Irish, through the appropriate channels. Gloucester Rugby urges London Irish to do the same.

“Gloucester Rugby will make no further comment.”

London Irish could seek a transfer fee from Gloucester for the signing, in what could be an amicable end to the debacle for both parties.