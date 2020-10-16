1:28pm, 16 October 2020

Scrum coach Boris Stankovich will leave Leicester ahead of the new 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership season. The prop, who made more than 100 appearances for Tigers during a seven-year playing stint, had been coaching at the club since midway through the 2016/17 season.

While Leicester have begun the process to find a replacement scrum coach, head coach Steve Borthwick will take on the scrummaging coach role in the interim.

Stankovich said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Leicester Tigers club, staff, players and supporters, for what can only be described as some of the very best moments in my life representing such a wonderful club.

“I would like to acknowledge our chairman Peter Tom and the great support he has shown me from the moment I arrived. And director of Rugby Geordan Murphy for his help, not only in a coaching capacity and former teammate but as a great friend.

“Lastly, I would like to wish Steve Borthwick and the rest of our coaching team along with all of the players the very best of luck for the forthcoming season. Thank you, to everyone.”

We will farewell scrum coach Boris Stankovich ahead of the squad's return to pre-season training later this month.

Stankovich played at the club from 2007 through to 2014 and had a player/coach stint at Coventry before returning to take over the scrum coaching at senior and academy levels. There has, though, been huge changes at the club in 2020, notably the arrival of England assistant Borthwick as the boss and the exit of midfielder Manu Tuilagi.

Murphy added: “I had the pleasure of playing alongside Boris before working with him as part of the coaching team in Leicester and thank him for all that he has contributed to Tigers over many years.

“His hard work and commitment to our scrum has been tremendous and, on behalf of everyone at Tigers and all of our supporters, we are extremely grateful for everything Boris has done for this club.

“While he has been the driving force behind our scrum at the top level since returning in 2017, Boris has also played a significant role across all levels at Tigers and contributed to the success of our academy programme and development of many, many youngsters during that time. We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

