Springboks centre Damien de Allende proves his worth in Japan

Springbok inside centre Damien de Allende and powerhouse Brave Blossoms backrower Ben Gunter were the key figures as Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights came from behind to beat Kobelco Kobe Steelers 46-32 in Japan Rugby League One today.

The bonus-point win, which has allowed the unbeaten league-leaders to head into next weekend’s bye round six points clear on the point’s table, appeared unlikely after Kobe surged to a 32-20 advantage shortly after halftime.

Their ascendancy didn’t last, with de Allende igniting the Wild Knights revival after ramming his way over from close range for his second try of the afternoon, before slipping Vince Aso into a gap for the former Hurricanes winger to score three minutes later.

Once the impressive Gunter had romped down the sideline to score, shortly after the re-start, the Wild Knights had scored three tries in six minutes, effectively ending Kobe’s hopes of recording a first win over their rivals since 2003.

Defeat saw Dave Rennie’s Steelers drop to sixth on the standings, overtaken by Yokohama Canon Eagles, for whom Jesse Kriel was a try-scorer during a 33-22 win over Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

Both sides score three tries but 18 points off the tee from Brave Blossoms veteran Yu Tamura proved the difference.

The international flyhalves also stole the show at Kagoshima yesterday, although both All Black Richie Mo’unga and his Wallaby counterpart Bernard Foley endured mixed afternoons as second-placed Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo edged Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay 31-27.

Mounga scored the opening try, but only after earlier butchering a clear run to the goal-line following a searing break by winger Jone Naikabula in the opening play of the game.

He later set Yuto Mori up for a crucial second half try before putting the winger over again, only to have the score rubbed out for a forward pass.

The defending champions also had a try by All Black backrower Shannon Frizell disallowed for obstruction.

Foley set up two tries, the second from a clever kick in behind which he followed with a bullet like pass to Malcolm Marx, but the 35-year-old had earlier been yellow carded as Kubota were done for repeated infringements, while his two missed conversions proved fatal.

Kubota remain third, but only three points ahead of the side they beat 62-14 last week, after Shizuoka Blue Revs rebounded from that defeat to outclass Mie Honda Heat 44-14.

Toyota Verblitz survived a scare against bottom-placed Urayasu D-Rocks, holding on to secure their second win of the season, 36-31, having earlier built a 28-0 lead.

The win by Verblitz has dropped Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara Dynaboars into the relegation zone after their 22-7 defeat by an impressive Black Rams Tokyo.

Tabai Matson’s men have collected 11 points from their last three games, and took maximum points after posting four first half tries while holding their rivals to one for the game.