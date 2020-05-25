5:40am, 25 May 2020

Springbok Rugby World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damian Allende have landed in Munster and will play in the PRO14 inter-provincials slated for August. The Limerick Leader report that the world-class pair at both now in Munster, having left the Japanese Top League, and are getting accustomed to their new surroundings in a locked-down Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springbok pair are a welcome and timely boost for Munster, who lost the services of flyhalf Tyler Bleyendaall, who was forced to retire from professional rugby earlier this week. Due to a neck injury, the out-half last lined out for the province against Ospreys in November 2019 and has been advised to retire from professional rugby on medical grounds.

Centre De Allende played a leading role in South Africa’s World Cup winning campaign starting six of his seven appearances. It was in the knock-out stages against Japan and Wales that Damian scored his respective tries. His attacking form was equally matched by a physical defensive display as he made his presence felt at every stage with a huge work rate from midfield.

The latest from The Rugby Pod boys

From Cape Town, the 28-year-old has made 47 appearances for the Springboks, scoring six tries. Currently playing with the Panasonic Wild Knights, he previously played for the Stormers and was

voted South African Super Rugby Player of the Year in 2015.

Snyman also featured in every game of South Africa’s successful World Cup campaign, producing a man of the match performance against Canada. The imposing lock is highly regarded for his athleticism, ball handling skills and towering presence in the lineout.

A product of the Bulls, the 25-year-old has made 23 appearances for South Africa and will make the move from Japanese club Honda Heat at the start of the new season.

Commenting on the new signings back in January, Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “From a business point of view I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players. In terms of Damian and RG, it’s testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup winning Springboks will arrive here next summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a personal level I know them both very well and in addition to being world-class athletes they are great men.”