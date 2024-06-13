South Africa statement: Cheslin Kolbe

Double World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has been ruled out of South Africa’s Twickenham clash against Wales.

Kolbe is sidelined due to a knee issue and will miss the game on June 22.

South Africa then face Ireland in a two-Test series, starting on July 6, with only a possibility at this stage of him being fit for the first encounter in Pretoria.

Kolbe, one of the quickest wings and most lethal finishers in world rugby, was hurt during the Japanese league season at his club side, Tokyo-based Suntory Sungoliath.

“After consultation with the (Springboks) medical team on Sunday, he was released on Monday to seek a specialist opinion,” SA Rugby said.

“Kolbe returned to camp on Wednesday afternoon to follow a rehabilitation programme.

“He will do his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Bok medical staff with an eye on possibly being available for selection for the opening Test against Ireland.”