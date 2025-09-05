Springbok Women shuffle pack for Pool D decider v France

Babalwa Latsha will captain South Africa for the first time at a Women’s Rugby World Cup, while fly-half Mary Zulu is set to make her tournament debut when the Springbok Women take on France at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With South Africa’s place in the quarter-finals already assured following victories against Brazil and Italy, and sitting top of the pool ahead of Les Bleues, head coach Swys de Bruin has decided to ring the changes.

Latsha is one of only two forwards who started the historic defeat of Italy in York, along with Aseza Hele, who once again wears the No.8 jersey in Northampton.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week. View Top 50 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

Second row Anathi Qolo will make her first appearance of the 2025 World Cup, lining up alongside Vainah Ubisi in the engine room.

Chumisa Qawe is the only back to start in Northampton in the same jersey they played Italy. Byrhandre Dolf and Nadine Roos are also retained, but switch to full-back and scrum-half respectively.

France Women South Africa Women All Stats and Data

De Bruin confirmed the decision to make wholesale changes had been made as a result of the team’s passage to the knockout phase.

“That was ideal for us, as we can now make sure that all 32 players in the camp will get game time ahead of the quarter-finals, where we would love to select from 32 players eager and fit to play. We were guided by our medical team about the workload of certain players and that played a role as well,” he said.

“We decided before the tournament even started that in an ideal world, by the end of the pool stage, all 32 players would have played a part in the match day squad and be serious contenders for a place in the quarterfinal squad and that worked out well for us.”

Springbok Women team to play France:

15 Byrhandré Dolf

14 Jakkie Cilliers

13 Eloise Webb

12 Chumisa Qawe

11 Maceala Samboya

10 Mary Zulu

9 Nadine Roos

8 Aseza Hele

7 Catha Jacobs

6 Lerato Makua

5 Anathi Qolo

4 Vainah Ubisi

3 Babalwa Latsha (captain)

2 Micke Gunter

1 Yonela Ngxingolo

Replacements:

16 Luchell Hanekom

17 Xoliswa Khuzwayo

18 Nombuyekezo Mdliki

19 Nomsa Mokwai

20 Faith Tshauke

21 Sinazo Mcatshulwa

22 Tayla Kinsey

23 Aphiwe Ngwevu