Vision of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth getting into an altercation with his Toulon teammate while warming up before a Top 14 game has surprised even South African supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Etzebeth has long been known to get into scraps with opposition players throughout his career, with the Toulon lock taking on the ‘enforcer’ role with his teams in the past. He famously came to blows with Scotland lock Jim Hamilton, was involved in the ‘hair-pulling’ episode with Wallaby Israel Folau, and has been in verbal altercations with the likes of Julian Savea, Brodie Retallick, Tomas Lavanini.

Before Toulon’s game against Sale Sharks at Stade Mayol, Etzebeth took exception to the grip that his teammate had on his shirt while they completed a mauling exercise. His teammate had seemingly tripped over, grabbing Etzebeth to stop falling over. The halfback holding the tackle bag was violently pulled by Etzebeth before the ex-Stormer locked horns with the halfback in a staredown.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
What happens to the brain inside a concussion | Knocked documentary

Etzebeth’s short but startling outbreak stunned fellow teammates watching who were walking away but turned back to see the commotion looking confused at what was going on.

South African fans were also surprised by the behaviour, with fans saying that Eben ‘seems to have anger issues’ while another told him he needs ‘to relax’ as ‘it’s a tackle shield with a 5ft man behind it’.

Another fan pointed out it seems to be a regular occurrence for South African players in France, pointing to Bismarck Du Plessis. South African writer Ryan Vrede wrote ‘so much anger in this guy’ about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In what was an unhappy day for the World Cup-winning second-rower, Etzebeth was injured during the match after he landed awkwardly after being tackled from a restart in the 44th minute of the European fixture at Stade Mayol.

His head collided with the head of Sale Sharks forward Jono Ross who was directly beneath him as he landed back down on to the ground. After being treated on the pitch, Etzebeth was helped off the field by medical staff and underwent a HIA, which he failed.

The lock recently extended his contract with the club after originally joining on a two-year deal following the World Cup. He was one of Toulon’s big signings last summer alongside the likes of Baptiste Serin and Sergio Parisse and they have been given the responsibility of helping the club return to the top table after languishing the past few years. 

On the extension, Etzebeth said it was a nice place to settle down and find your feet. “I was planning on coming for two years but I will be staying longer. It’s nice to settle down in a place, find your feet. Toulon is a place where I can do that. Nice by the ocean, great weather, great people.”

Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell Power play Power play Young Folau Fakatava could be the man to finally challenge Aaron Smith’s All Black supremacy. Patrick McKendry

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now