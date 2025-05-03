'It's ridiculous': Siya Kolisi shocked by size of Junior Springboks players

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he was shocked by the size of some the Junior Springboks after a visit to a training session on Saturday morning at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The Junior Boks had returned to training following their opening-round victory over Argentina in the Under-20 Rugby Championship when they gave them an unexpected pep-talk from the Bok skipper, who spent time observing the squad and addressing the players.

Kolisi was visiting his hometown in the Eastern Cape when he decided to join the group on the B-field and interact with both players and coaches.

The 6’2, 105kg was dwarfed by some of the specimens in the most recent Under-20s squad, a fact not lost on the double Rugby World Cup winning flanker.

“The size of these boys, it’s ridiculous compared to me,” noted Kolisi.

“It’s amazing to see the boys and good to be in Gqeberha, where people are so hungry for rugby and to see our boys play,” said Kolisi. “I can see they and the coaches are working hard, they have a great culture and I can see the future of our rugby is in good hands.”

When asked what message he shared with the team, Kolisi said he encouraged the players to make the most of their opportunity and to think beyond the immediate tournament.

“They represent all of us in South Africa right now; this is their opportunity, and they must use it well. They are representing not just some people, but the whole of the country. They must enjoy the moment because the opportunity can be taken away just like that.”

Over 8,900 people attended the Junior Boks’ win over Argentina. Kolisi also thanked supporters in the region, where the senior Springboks are scheduled to play Italy in July.

“This province is hungry for rugby and big events. That’s why every time we come here it’s always full and the people come to welcome us at the airport. I want to say thanks in advance to the people in Gqeberha for coming out to support the boys and filling out the stadium.”

Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton described Kolisi’s visit as a highlight for the squad.

“Seeing Siya watch the training session and then his engagement with the squad and staff afterwards was a very special moment,” said Norton. “He is our hero and we are grateful for the inspiring words he shared with us.”

The second round of the tournament takes place on Tuesday, 6 May. New Zealand face Argentina at 14:00, followed by South Africa against Australia at 16:10. Tickets cost R20 and are available via Webtickets or at the stadium ticket office.

