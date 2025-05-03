Cardiff fly-half Tinus de Beer leaves Welsh capital for URC rivals

Dragons RFC have confirmed the signing of fly-half Tinus de Beer from URC rivals Cardiff Rugby ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 29-year-old South African joins after two seasons in the Welsh capital. The Pretorian impressed with his all-round skillset and earned both the Fans’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards in 2023/24.

De Beer previously represented South Africa at Under-20 level and featured for the Blue Bulls and Griquas before reaching consecutive Currie Cup finals with the Pumas.

The 5’9, 92kg stand-off signed for Cardiff back in 2023. He made his United Rugby Championship debut for the club against Italian outfit Benetton.

He’s gone on to play 29 times for the blues since.

“I’m very excited and honoured to join Dragons RFC,” said De Beer. “It offers me an opportunity to grow professionally, work on new challenges, and collaborate with new coaches and teammates who bring different perspectives and strengths.

“I’m excited to build strong relationships within the team and be part of a culture that values hard work, honesty, respect, and continuous improvement.

“The history of the club and the support it receives from the community are incredibly inspiring and I’m excited to be part of a club with such a rich history and passionate supporters base.”

Known for his physicality in defence and ability to take the ball to the line, de Beer will certainly add further depth to the Dragons’ fly-half options heading into next season.

“I’m looking forward to getting Tinus into the building,” said Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia. “We looked closely at how he plays the game and we’re excited by the way he can add to us and his attacking nature.

“He’s a strong defender, a player who puts himself on the front line, and he brings real tactical awareness to the game. We feel he’ll be the ideal fit alongside the likes of Angus (O’Brien) and the young tens we have at the club.”

Backs Coach Matt O’Brien also welcomed the Saffa addition: “Tinus brings experience into the group he gives us options and depth to our back line. He’s a running threat, has a strong kicking game and is tough defensively.

“Tinus has proven he is a top performer in the URC, with an outstanding first season at Cardiff. He’s been unfortunate with injuries this season, but he undoubtedly comes to us motivated to show his best form. Tinus is a top professional, all his former coaches have spoken very highly of him, so we’re looking forward to what he will bring to the environment here.”