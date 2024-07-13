Simon Mannix's Portugal bags big win over World Cup regulars

Simon Mannix’s career as Portugal’s head coach began in the best possible way, as the Lobos claimed a win on Namibia’s turf, with a convincing 37-22 result.

The home team, inspired by Tiaan Swanepoel kicking from the tee, landed a 6-point lead in the opening minutes before the Portuguese came biting back with a try. Domingos Cabral punted the ball in Rodrigo Marta’s direction, with the fan-favourite wing dotting it down. Cabral converted from the corner.

In the following quarter, both teams exchanged blows, but the Portuguese would come out on top. Nicolás Martins, for Portugal, and Max Katjijeko, for Namibia, added their names to the score sheet.

Mannix’s side were in control for most of the first 40 minutes, showcasing a well-oiled set piece, while Allister Coetzee’s men had a good chance at taking the lead before half-time only to lose control in the last phase of play.

After a short rest, Namibia seemed to have the upper hand, until a flourish of steps from Cabral opened enough gaps for wing José Paiva dos Santos to escape through and dive over the try line. The European visitors didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal, looking to build on their lead as opposed to resting on their laurels.

Swanepoel was successful with four more penalty kick attempts but it ultimately wasn’t to be enough. With fifteen minutes left on the clock, Portugal fullback Manuel Cardoso Pinto pulled off a magic trick, side-stepping a couple of Namibian defenders to raise the score to 32-22, leaving Manuel Vareiro to add the extras in his debut for the Portuguese national team.

The last time Portugal visited Namibia in 1990 they conceded a substantial 86-09 loss.

The Lobos now head to Bloemfontein where they will meet the Men’s Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks. As for the Welwitschias, this was their last fixture of the July Internationals.