Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

The IRFU have confirmed that Simon Easterby will take over Andy Farrell’s role of head coach of Ireland on an interim basis next year.

Farrell is stepping aside from his Ireland duties in 2025 as he prepares to lead the British and Irish Lions in their tour of Australia.

Easterby had been viewed by many as the many who would take the reins of the national side in Farrell’s absence, and the IRFU have confirmed the move.

The former Ireland flanker will assume the role on December 1 after the Autumn Nations Series.

Before the autumn, Easterby will take charge of the Emerging Ireland team that will tour South Africa in October to face Currie Cup outfits the Pumas and the Cheetahs, as well as Super Rugby Pacific’s Western Force.

“To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honour and one that I am thrilled to accept,” Easterby said.

“It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date and I’m looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.

“I have greatly enjoyed being a part of the men’s national team journey over the last ten years and I believe that there are even brighter days ahead as we build towards a huge few months.

“There’s a lot to play for before December and we’re looking forward to providing the next crop of future Irish players with a chance to impress against talented international opponents in South Africa and then across the four Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys added: “I am delighted to confirm Simon’s promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years.

“Today’s announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead. Over the last decade, Simon has moved from forwards coach to defence coach and he has played a key role in Ireland’s success during that time.

“As head coach for the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022 he had a front-row seat as a number of players pushed on to achieve international selection in the intervening period. It is our hope that Simon and his coaching team can help reap more positive performances in the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and then in the months to come.”

