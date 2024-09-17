Munster announce new 'world-class' captain

Munster have unveiled Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne as their new captain heading into the new season.

The 32-year-old has spent the last six seasons with Munster since joining from the Scarlets in 2018, making 76 appearances.

Despite captaining Munster for much of last season after Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony stood down from the role in November last year, the lock-cum-back row has officially been named captain by head coach Graham Rowntree, who described his new skipper as “world-class”.

Beirne is a mainstay in both the Munster and Ireland pack, and has made 52 appearances for Ireland since his debut in 2018, with a further five for the British and Irish Lions.

Munster get their United Rugby Championship season underway against Connacht on Saturday at Thomond Park.

“It’s a huge honour to be named as captain of Munster Rugby and to lead a great group of players into the new season,” Beirne said.

“I have had a fantastic six years here and it’s an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.

“Very few people have had the opportunity to captain Munster Rugby, and it’s a massive honour to follow in the footsteps of some incredible players and leaders.

“I had the privilege of leading the team a number of times in the past and the job was always made easier by the amount of leaders we have in the squad.

“We have a very tight-knit group and it means a lot to me to lead the squad as captain for the season ahead.”

Rowntree added: “Tadhg is a world-class player who always leads by example. He is the right man to lead Munster into the new season.

“A player of his calibre commands respect and he has grown into a key leader for us since coming here in 2018.

“As a 52-cap Ireland international and British and Irish Lion, he demands the best out of everyone and drives standards within the group.

“He is an extremely calm presence on and off the field. It was very impressive to see how he was able to perform at his usual high level while captaining the squad in a number of big games last season.”